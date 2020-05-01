What would a royal birthday be without a new set of portraits?

As is customary for children's birthdays, Kensington Palace has released four new photographs of Prince williamand duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletononly daughter Princess charlotte, in honor of his fifth birthday on Saturday.

In the photos, taken by none other than her famous mother, pint-sized royalty is wearing a Zara houndstooth dress. It cannot be denied that Charlotte's smile bears a strange resemblance to Prince William as a child.

According to Kensington Palace, the royal family helped assemble and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.