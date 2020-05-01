Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday portraits are here

What would a royal birthday be without a new set of portraits?
As is customary for children's birthdays, Kensington Palace has released four new photographs of Prince williamand duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletononly daughter Princess charlotte, in honor of his fifth birthday on Saturday.
In the photos, taken by none other than her famous mother, pint-sized royalty is wearing a Zara houndstooth dress. It cannot be denied that Charlotte's smile bears a strange resemblance to Prince William as a child.
According to Kensington Palace, the royal family helped assemble and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Considering that she is the daughter of the future British monarch, the world has paid a lot of attention to Charlotte over the years, as she has adorably stolen the spotlight on several occasions from the royal family.
Those moments include sticking out your tongue as you get to Prince harry and Meghan Marklewedding and kissing onlookers outside Princess eugeniaWedding.
In honor of her special day last year, fans got a slightly more casual glimpse of the gym enthusiast at the Norfolk family home, where she was photographed outside in Converse sneakers, no less.
Princess Charlotte also celebrated another milestone last year when she started school at Thomas & # 39; s Battersea in London, where her older brother, Prince george, is also a student.
While much of the world is practicing social distancing and isolation at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, fans were able to see Charlotte more recently when she joined her parents and siblings in applauding essential workers from the front. from his home at Anmer Hall.
Until next time, happy early birthday, Princess Charlotte!
