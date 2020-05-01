Porsha Williams Announces Fans The Trip Nation Complete Crew Is Back

Porsha Williams has been working from home these days during the quarantine, and her fans were happy to learn that Dish Nation continues to air despite social distancing. Now, Porsha is back with another exciting announcement, as you will see below.

‘BTS Yes, we have the entire cast back! Watch @dishnation Monday through Friday. Check local listings 🙌🏾🔥 @frankarmy @heidihamiltonhost @sosobrat @garywdtea @headkrack @chueymartinez, "Porsha wrote in her post.

A follower erupted over his crew and said: Sí Yes! I love you all! I don't listen to RMS because I don't like the host !!!!! And you know who SHE is!

A commenter posted this: ‘Did the entire crew listen to Porsha Porsha Porsha? It is a fun tribute to a member of your family. Guess who? Steaming on all platform services "and someone else wrote:" the best set. I love you Porsha, may your days be long, healthy, rich and happy. "

Someone else posted this message: "BEST FRIENDS all together, I love my @dishnation peeps!"

Porsha also shared another photo on her social media account that made her fans happy. He subtitled it with: d @dishnation TB with Dish babe @heidihamiltonhost ’

Another follower wrote: Pors Porsha! You took me out today when you said: My wig took it off, because Shakira got a certificate. That was fun! I love you all! "And someone else praised both girls and said, 'You ladies look amazing.'

In other news, Porsha shared an important note for herself on her social media account. She got her fan to laugh in the comments with this recent post on IG.

Look at what she had to say to herself:

‘Mood at work this morning 😭💀😂 Personal note: You only drink on weekends because you still have to work every day in quarantine #ImTiredBoss #EyeswideShut #Struggle," Porsha wrote in her post.

Fans said they could definitely relate.



