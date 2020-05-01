Police sergeant font. justified in the shooting of an armed man involved

No criminal charges will be filed against a Fountain Police Sergeant for a shooting, according to a review of the incident by the El Paso County District Attorney's Office.

Sergeant Stephen Williams acted reasonably on March 2 when he fired his gun, hitting Tyler Frisch, who was armed and had fired his gun in the air, during a clash with police, according to the prosecutor's review. "No charges will be filed."

Frisch, 22, of Colorado Springs, was allegedly driving a stolen truck when he ran away after police ordered him to get out of the vehicle, according to the review. Frisch ran into a residential neighborhood, and officers, including Williams, caught up with him.

According to the review, Frisch was standing on the road with a gun to his head. The officers, using their cars as shields, drew their weapons and yelled at Frisch, ordering him to drop his weapon.

Frisch began to pass the gun from one hand to the other. He then fired a shot into the air, according to the review. Again he aimed the gun at his own head and again ran the gun from side to side in his hands. Then he pointed the gun at the officers.

"Williams fired a shot from his rifle, hitting Mr. Frisch in the abdomen," the review said. Frisch was taken to a hospital, where he remains.

Upon discharge, Frisch will be charged with multiple criminal charges, including the first-degree assault of a peace officer with a weapon, according to the prosecutor's office.

Colorado law states that "an officer is justified in the use of lethal force if he or she reasonably believes that it is necessary to defend himself or a third person from what he or she

he reasonably believes it is the imminent use of deadly physical force, "the review said.

Based on the circumstances and the evidence, Williams acted within reason when firing his gun, according to the review. A criminal case against Frisch is ongoing.