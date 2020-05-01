Pit Bulls attack a San Jose woman running near the homeless camp – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A San Jose woman is recovering after being attacked by three pit bulls in a vicious attack while she was running on Thursday.

"It was like a swarm on me," said Julie Mitrovich, who was attacked by pit bulls on Saturday near the George Shirakawa Sr. Elementary parking lot.

School near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

Mitrovich said she tried to jog around an apparently homeless woman who was playing ball with her three pit bulls on the loose when the dogs chased her.

"I think I was probably bitten by the first dog, and she was holding him back, but her face was right here," Mitrovich said. "One dog was barking and the other kept biting."

He suffered numerous deep bites on his legs, arm, and hand. But she remained standing and was able to back away, fading heavily. Five days later, you could still see bloody footprints on the sidewalk where it happened.

Nearby gardeners called 911, and Mitrovich went to the hospital. Police and animal control officers also responded.

"They patrolled the area but were unable to locate the owner or the dogs," said Capt. Mallory Kinsman of the San Jose Department of Animal Services.

There are several large homeless camps in the creek bed; one issued a warning to be careful with dogs. Our KPIX 5 team saw a man come out of the stream with a suitcase and two untied dogs.

“Many of these people who live there use those well bills to keep them safe. Keep them protected, ”said Moses Quesada, a neighbor who works nearby. “A couple of times I passed and the dogs got out and were chasing the car. They are simply there to protect the owners. "

It is a dangerous situation that even animal control officers are wary of as they continue to search for the dogs and their owner.

"Right now, we are patrolling the area, we are not going down to the stream itself, but we are watching," Kinsman said.

Mitrovich, who is being watched for infection and may have to undergo rabies treatment, says it should never have happened.

Dogs must be on a leash. Especially if these are guard dogs, "he said. "These were pit bulls and big dogs, they needed to be insured."