Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan tease critics in new cozy video

Hi Alexa, play "Don't Matter,quot; by Akon.

The most talked about Bachelor Nation couple right now seems to be getting some mixed reactions from pop culture fans. While some ship quickly Peter Weber and Kelley FlanaganOthers have a few more questions before giving these two a rose.

Finally, the new couple seemed to be addressing critics and skeptics in a new TikTok video. On Friday morning, Peter and his lead singer sang some notable lyrics from Akon's hit song "Don & # 39; t Matter,quot;.

"No one wants to see us together, but it doesn't matter, no. Because I caught you," they sang as they got comfortable enough on a couch.

So why did the two feel the need to address critics? We will let you explain when you want. But after Peter and Kelley spent almost a month in quarantine together, a source confirmed E! News this week that is "officially coming out."