Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan tease critics in new cozy video

Tik Tok
Hi Alexa, play "Don't Matter,quot; by Akon.
The most talked about Bachelor Nation couple right now seems to be getting some mixed reactions from pop culture fans. While some ship quickly Peter Weber and Kelley FlanaganOthers have a few more questions before giving these two a rose.
Finally, the new couple seemed to be addressing critics and skeptics in a new TikTok video. On Friday morning, Peter and his lead singer sang some notable lyrics from Akon's hit song "Don & # 39; t Matter,quot;.
"No one wants to see us together, but it doesn't matter, no. Because I caught you," they sang as they got comfortable enough on a couch.
So why did the two feel the need to address critics? We will let you explain when you want. But after Peter and Kelley spent almost a month in quarantine together, a source confirmed E! News this week that is "officially coming out."
"They have been quite inseparable this past month and Peter is still in quarantine with Kelley in Chicago. Peter had the idea that things would unfold like this," shared our source. "He knew what he was doing when he first flew to Chicago. He was very interested in Kelley from the beginning, and after spending a lot of time with her, he decided he wanted to be exclusive."
For those who don't remember, the couple first sparked romance rumors when they were seen in Chicago.
Maybe it also helped that Peter's family likes Kelley. Yes all. Barb approved!
"They had a long conversation about the state of their relationship, and Kelley wanted to make sure Peter could be trusted," added our source. "At first I was a little hesitant. Peter knows Kelley is out of his league."
While still in the early stages, many are curious to see what life in quarantine will bring to these two lovebirds. But according to people close to the couple, they are simply enjoying the moment.
"They don't really have any plans in place for how their relationship will work once 'normal life' resides, and they're really just enjoying the downtime together right now," shared our source.
So guys, what's next on the music playlist?
