Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane's social distance photo is epic

It is a beautiful day for some. Grey's Anatomy nostalgia.
Thursday, Eric dane sent the internet into a state of nervousness with her Instagram post inspired by social estrangement, which featured a cameo from Patrick Dempsey. Standing on top of a panoramic viewpoint, former co-stars can be seen flashing big smiles at the camera in the never-before-seen snapshot.
"Blurred image of how to spend time 6 feet away,quot;, the Euphoria Star captioned her post.
Naturally, Grey's Anatomy Fans had a picnic in the comments section. "Welp. Now I have to see Grey's from the beginning again," wrote one fan. Another intervened, commenting: "OH MY GOD, I CAN'T DO THIS." Recalling Dane and Dempsey's nicknames on the show, another wrote, "My heart, my dreamy heart." Making another hilarious reference to his now-famous characters, one fan commented, "Am I dreaming or steamy here?"
Dane portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan in the hit medical drama from 2006 to 2012.
At the time of his departure from the show, the star said, "I am extremely grateful to everyone at Grey & # 39; s, ABC and Shondaland for the experience and memories I have had throughout this race. It has been wonderful working together and learning from a creative force like Shonda Rhimes. "
Three years later, Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek Shepard, made his dramatic departure from Grey's Anatomy in a heartbreaking episode the Bridget Jones Baby Star came to Twitter after her final episode aired, and wrote, "I want to thank all the fans, what an amazing 11 years, I love you all."
In the wake of the pandemic, several medical series have donated the medical supplies they use as accessories for true healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff confirmed that Station 19 had donated N95 masks and that Grey & # 39; s He had a "stock of robes and gloves that we are also donating."
"We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home," he said in a statement.
