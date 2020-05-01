Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane's social distance photo is epic

It is a beautiful day for some. Grey's Anatomy nostalgia.

Thursday, Eric dane sent the internet into a state of nervousness with her Instagram post inspired by social estrangement, which featured a cameo from Patrick Dempsey. Standing on top of a panoramic viewpoint, former co-stars can be seen flashing big smiles at the camera in the never-before-seen snapshot.

"Blurred image of how to spend time 6 feet away,quot;, the Euphoria Star captioned her post.

Naturally, Grey's Anatomy Fans had a picnic in the comments section. "Welp. Now I have to see Grey's from the beginning again," wrote one fan. Another intervened, commenting: "OH MY GOD, I CAN'T DO THIS." Recalling Dane and Dempsey's nicknames on the show, another wrote, "My heart, my dreamy heart." Making another hilarious reference to his now-famous characters, one fan commented, "Am I dreaming or steamy here?"

Dane portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan in the hit medical drama from 2006 to 2012.