Parks and Recreation Special Exceeds Thursday Ratings, Raises $ 2.8M – Up News Info

the Parks and Recreation The special topped primetime Thursday with a rating of 1.4 and 3.7 million viewers, and NBC said today that the broadcast has raised donations so far totaling $ 2.8 million.

The zinger-filled special, the Emmy-winning comedy's first appearance since ending its seven-season run in 2015, featured all of the main characters about Zoom. It was built over a three-week period from idea to post-production, said co-creator Mike Schur, with the cast shipped on camera tripods and being responsible for their own hair and makeup. The premise of the episode: a current Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is determined to stay connected with her friends in a moment of social estrangement.

The episode was created to raise funds for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, with donations to be matched by NBCUniversal, the cast and crew, and corporate sponsors at various levels through May 21 (you can still donate here) .

The special was preceded by the Paley Center greets parks and recreation (1.0, 3.4M).

