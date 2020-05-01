Parks and Recreation breaks Twitter as fans celebrate getting everything they could have asked for and more from the episode

The cast of Parks and Recreation They gathered on Thursday night for a special episode of Social Distance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and judging by the reaction from fans on Twitter, it was everything they wanted the special to be … and more.

In the episode, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is trying to keep in touch with all her friends from the Pawnee, Indiana Department of Parks and Recreation, while isolating herself in Washington D.C. as an employee of the Department of the Interior.

When Leslie registered with Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), her husband Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), her best friend Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones) and her former co-workers Tom Havelford (Aziz Ansari), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), April Ludgate Dwyer (Aubrey Plaza), Donna Meager (Retta), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) and Garry / Jerry Gergich (Jim O & # 39; Heir), many of the other famous personalities of the Parks and Recreation The universe was brought together through local Pawnee programming.

Joan Callamezzo (Mo Collins) appeared in the At home with joan segment to talk to Leslie and Ben. Perfume magnate Dennis Feinstein (Jason Mantzoukas) announced a new cologne called "Miracle Cure,quot;, Dr. Jeremy Jamm (Jon Glaser) promoted his possibly illegal dentistry service, Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz) celebrated his new windfall after running alongside a Porsche, and Pawnee newscaster Perd Hapley (Jay Jackson) presented his show Already Flock with Perd.

Andy Dwyer also appeared as Johnny Karate in the episode to entertain the children. And, to cheer Leslie up, Ron Swanson called all of his friends together for a video conference so they could sing. 5,000 candles in the wind, the special tribute song to Lil Sebastian.

Offerman also took advantage of being quarantined with his wife Megan Mullally, as he made a surprise appearance as Tammy Two. And, Paul Rudd appeared in the freezing cold as Bobby Newport.

I can't decide what my favorite part of the Parks and Recreation Special was, "I'm so sad,quot; by Jean Ralphio, or Tammy 2, or Garry crying like a poop emoji. – Dianna "As a Minnesota woman,quot; Anderson 🏳️‍🌈 (@diannaeanderson) May 1, 2020

When the half-hour episode aired live on NBC, Twitter exploded with multiple trending terms based on the Parks and Recreation special. A fan wrote: “The #ParksAndRecSpecial is like a warm hug from an old friend. Hearing Leslie Knope's voice of reason and seeing the gang is just what I needed. "

Another delighted admirer tweeted everything in capital letters: “I NEED THIS. WE ALL NEED THIS. @Parksandrecnbc IS MY FAVORITE SHOW OF ALL TIME AND THIS ONLY RAISED MY SPIRIT! @nbc WE NEED MORE SEASONS! PLEASE?! # ParksAndRecreation #ParksAndRecSpecial ".

Until now, the Parks and Recreation Special has raised $ 2.8 million for Feeding America.



