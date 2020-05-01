Paris Hilton finally becomes an Instagram officer with boyfriend Carter Reum

Businesswoman and hotel heiress Paris Hilton finally made her one-year relationship with Carter Reum official on Instagram. On Thursday, the socialite posted a photo of her with Reum to celebrate her first dating anniversary.

The photo showed Hilton and Reum sharing a kiss, and it was the first time that HIlton posted about her boyfriend on any social media platform.

"Happy anniversary my love. What I like to do the most is create memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing that you are mine," Hilton wrote in the caption.

Hilton posted more photos with Reum on his Instagram story, but actually deleted his personal Instagram account earlier this year due to privacy concerns after rumors began to surface that he and Hilton were an item.

Many of Hilton's famous friends and some of her 11.9 million followers posted messages of support and congratulations. Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell and Larsa Pippen commented with heart emojis, and Paris mom Kathy Hilton wrote, "How sweet! I love this.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Despite the fact that they have been dating for a year, Hilton and Reum have kept their relationship a secret and have made limited public appearances together. They were spotted together in January at the Warner Bros. and InStyle party after the Golden Globes, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

According to People magazine was the first time Hilton had been seen on a date since she parted ways with her fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018. "They are dating and happy," a source told the outlet at the time.

Hilton and Zylka were engaged for almost a year after they asked the question with a $ 2 million, 20-karat pear-shaped engagement ring during a year-end weekend ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. They announced their engagement on January 2, 2018, but canceled things 11 months later.

Making it official! Paris Hilton celebrates its anniversary with BF Carter Reum

After the split, insider information claimed that Hilton's relationship with Zylka "moved very quickly," and she finally realized that it was not right for her. Before her relationship with Reum began, Hilton said she was enjoying "me time,quot; after her breakup with Zylka.

"I feel like when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this romantic whirlwind … and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I realized after a while that it wasn't the right decision." Hilton said on The Talk.

The 39-year-old woman went on to say that one day she would love to get married and have children, but after the separation she focused on herself and her work.

As for Reum, he is an old friend of the Hilton family who is also an entrepreneur and author. He co-founded the spirits brand VEEV Spirits with his brother, Courtney Reum, and Inc. Magazine It included the business in its list of 500 fastest growing private companies in the United States.



