Paramount Dates New "Transformers" Movie for 2022 – Up News Info

Paramount has given a date for a new Transformers Movie of June 24, 2022.

The studio is under development in two different projects: one for Murder mystery type James Vanderbilt and the other by John Wick Chapter 3 EP and Army of the Dead type Joby Harold. The Vanderbilt project, from what we have heard, is based on Transformers cleave Beast Wars They are robots that transform into robotic animals like Cheetor (Cheetah), Optimus Primal (Gorilla), Rhinox (Rhinoceros) and more. The other is reported in the Bumblebee universe. It is not yet defined which one will go into production.

Separately, the studio has modified its Aaron Sorkin platform launch. The trial of the Chicago 7. Pic continues to open limited on September 25, but is expanding on October 9 (instead of October 2) with a full break on October 16.