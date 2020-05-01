Palos Verdes small businesses struggle to stay afloat as coronavirus closings cause financial strain – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A hair salon, sushi restaurant, and clothing boutique are among the small businesses at Lunada Bay Plaza in Palos Verdes struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

All the business owners in the bustling mall say they are in danger of closing if they don't get help soon.

"The last time we checked, we were 40 percent of what we lost," said Richard Dominguez, whose family owns Rafaello's Pizza.

They have been in the plaza for almost 40 years. Although they have been able to remain open for now, they still fear that they will not be able to make ends meet.

"The accounts don't stop," said Domínguez, "the only thing that stops is the money that comes in."

The store has also received no government aid. The Small Business Administration and Paycheck Protection Program have denied them loans, making them wonder how they will keep their doors open much longer.

The story is the same across the street at Nirvana Salon. Owner Peggy Wright said the salon has been closed for seven weeks. He also applied for a loan, but has received nothing so far.

"Still, every day I get an email that says‘ your request will be processed … anytime, "Wright said.

CBSLA spoke to half of the businesses at Lunada Bay Plaza, and none of them have received assistance.

"I know that everyone has requested it," Domínguez said.

In fact, a company has already had to permanently close due to financial problems. Palos Verdes Yoga & Fitness announced Thursday that it will not reopen once orders to stay home have been lifted.

"I thought he lived in a country that helped the little boy," said owner Michelle Libeu-Babich.

She has owned the yoga studio for the past six years and said her family is devastated to see it up close.

"It is a family dream," he said. “This is not just my income. It is what I saw our future. "

Although Michelle's business is the first to close, other business owners in the plaza fear that it is not the last.

"I only hope that the government begins to help some of these businesses, because many of them will no longer be able to take it anymore," said Domínguez.

Business owners in the area have created a website to purchase gift cards for any of the stores.