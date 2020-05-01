Ozzy Osbourne had to be persuaded by his son to talk about Parkinson’s in a new documentary

A&E Network

Producer of & # 39; The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne & # 39 ;, Jack Osbourne explains why the former Black Sabbath leader and his wife Sharon were reluctant to share their health battle with the world.

Jack Osbourne had to convince his father Ozzy Osbourne and mother Sharon Osbourne to narrate the rocker’s Parkinson’s disease battle in his new documentary to avoid “lying” to fans.

First Black saturday The leader is candid about his long struggle with substance abuse, problems with the law, and marital problems with his managing wife Sharon in “The nine lives of Ozzy Osbourne“- but one thing the singer was not willing to talk about was his most recent health diagnosis.

Jack, who serves as the film’s producer, reveals that his parents were reluctant to release the health news on camera, despite knowing that he suffered from a progressive neurological condition in early 2019, while the project was in full swing. production.

“I had to persuade my father and mother,” he tells Variety. “I thought, ‘We’d be doing this movie an injustice for not doing it. This is a monumental moment in your life and career … To ignore that, we shouldn’t even be doing this document because we’d be lying. your fans. ”

Ozzy and Sharon finally realized that he was right and agreed to open up to the camera, but Jack understands why they initially hesitated, because the diagnosis “shook” them all.

Explaining why he was so excited during a particular appearance on “The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” Jack says, “When we did that interview, we didn’t know if my father would ever be able to act again.” A lot of fear comes because it is like a racehorse when they can no longer run: they give up. That’s the fear I had. ”

However, with the help of radical treatment from a Swiss doctor, Ozzy, 71, has been able to move on with his life and career, releasing “Ordinary Man”, his first solo studio album in 10 years, in February.

“Now since I did that interview, my dad went and made another album. It was one of his most successful albums to date,” shares Jack from Ordinary Man. “He will return to the studio when this coronavirus bull dies.”

“But there was a moment of great uncertainty, which really shook the foundations of the whole family.”

“The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne,” directed by Greg Johnston, originally premiered at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, in March, but will now debut on the US A&E network this summer.