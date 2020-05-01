Ozzy Osbourne falls into depression amid continuous coronavirus blockade

Instagram

According to his son Jack Osbourne, the rocker Black Sabbath is depressed because he is locked inside the house without doing anything during the closure.

Up News Info –

Jack Osbourne He is determined to keep his family safe and healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The son of rocker Ozzy and "The conversation"Host Sharon told Entertainment Tonight that he is trying to keep his spirits up with his closest and dearest ones, especially since he and Ozzy are at high risk for Covid-19, due to their multiple sclerosis and Black saturday Star Parkinson's disease.

"I'm doing well, you know. I've just been lowering my head and trying to stay as healthy as possible," Jack said.

On the well-being of Ozzy, 71, he added: "He is a little depressed because there is nothing he can do. And he has been a victim of watching the news all day."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I'm like, 'Dude, turn that shit off. (Look) a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. You know, broad strokes. But let's unplug the IV from the news right now." He explained. "Here's the thing, I'm not letting a disease started by bats kill my father. That's not how this is going, okay?" Apparently referencing the infamous story of how his father once bitten the head of a bat during a concert in 1982, he joked, "This is not a giant bat revenge plan to get my father back."

As Jack and his family try to stay safe amid the outbreak, the TV star said he is trying to make the most of his time in the running of the bulls and spending it with his children.

"There's a looming shadow of looming doom and like 'Oh my gosh I can't believe this is happening'," the star, who shares her daughters Pearl, eight, Andy, four, and Minnie, two , with ex-actress Lisa Stelly, reflected. "But then I'm in a really good routine at home. I'm exercising every day, I'm like being one of those (people). Trying to do good at home."