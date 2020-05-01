Outside of work Bay Area residents face another rent due date – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF): Friday is the first of the month, meaning the rent is due to hundreds of thousands of people across the Bay Area.

The recently released UC Berkeley data shows the huge impact COVID-19 is having on tenants.

"I won't make the rent payment tomorrow because I don't have it," said Merika Reagan.

She owns City Hikes, a thriving dog walking and pet care business in East Bay. As soon as the shelter order in the Bay area was announced, his business stopped.

"Text message after text message from customers, we don't need walks, we'll be home," he told KPIX 5. "Canceling my sitting pet because my trip was canceled."

Now she only has three clients, which is barely enough income to pay for some of her utilities and buy groceries. There is nothing left for rent.

"If no money comes in, where am I supposed to get that from?" Merika asks.

It is a similar situation for many in the Bay Area who are also out of work. According to new numbers released by the UC Berkeley Terner Housing Innovation Center, there are more than a quarter of a million homes in San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley where COVID-19 affects the ability to pay rent.

The numbers show that the average rent consumes 82 percent of the minimum monthly unemployment benefits, including $ 600 per month from the CARES Act.

In South Bay, there are approximately 125,000 affected households and, under the same formula, the rent would take approximately 93% of the benefits.

"It is impossible for many people. Barely surviving. Simply everyone in survival mode," Reagan said.

She says that at this point, something needs to be done.

"There is power in numbers. Don't panic. Don't be mad. Get organized," she says.

Tenant rights advocates call for a national rent strike on Friday and ask people not to pay their rent in hopes that political leaders will feel pressured to offer some form of relief plan.