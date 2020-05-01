Optimism and fear: power brokers influence the opening of the 2020 college football season

Here's a snapshot of where college football is starting the 2020 season on or near time. Three perspectives, from two university presidents and a conference commissioner. Comments ranged from enthusiasm to reserved optimism to unease.

It pretty much sums up where much of the nation is in regards to this coronavirus disaster, huh?

Article 1: it's almost time to get going

Iowa President Bruce Harreld told the university's Board of Regents on Thursday that the team is scheduled to return to practice on June 1, when a moratorium on team-related activities will be lifted. Harreld said Big Ten schools want players to have six to eight weeks of practice to reduce the risk of injury. (By Scott Dochterman of Athletic)

"We missed spring practice. And I guess to answer your question, if we get to the worst of the worst, would we let players play without fans? I don't know. Because if we are at that stage with this virus, We would have to do a lot of testing of the individual players. And I'm not going to say yes or no about that. I'll refer to the experts. But now, June 1 is the date, we're going to practice again. And here we go. "

DECOURCY: Missouri Reopening Plan Should Give Fans Hope

Article 2: See you in September. . . maybe

Alabama System President Stuart Bell says students could return to campus as early as July, which means. . . Get ready for games at Bryant-Denny? (By WIAT-TV in Birmingham, Ala.)

"(C) Certainly our plan is that we will have a football season and the fans will be part of it in our stadium. So we are working on that and our first games are in September. So we have time and we also know that he has work that do ".

Item 3: What happens when the virus returns?

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby will not guarantee a timely start, and is also concerned about the end of the season when infections may increase again. (According to Sirius Big 12 Radio, via Dallas Morning News)

"We will be very, very lucky to start the Labor Day weekend and pass the football season without interruption. We will be very lucky to pass the postseason and basketball season without interruption."

That's why Bowlsby has suggested a split fall / spring soccer season.