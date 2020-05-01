Oprah Winfrey has a battle with a duvet cover that she can't win amid the coronavirus lockdown

Instagram

Although she has established herself as a source of knowledge and wisdom, the Queen of all media reveals on social media that she struggles to hide the inside of her quilt on her cover.

Up News Info –

Blocking the coronavirus has shown one side of Oprah Winfrey many rarely see. Although she has been known for years as the source of knowledge and wisdom, the former hostess of "The Oprah Winfrey Show"He clearly needed a helping hand when it came to changing his duvet cover.

On Thursday, April 30, the 66-year-old media mogul shared an Instagram video capturing his battle to complete the housework. Standing next to a four-poster canopy bed, she was seen trying to figure out how to get the inner comforter to be put into a new cover without success. "Is it difficult for someone else to put a duvet inside a cover? There must be a method that I am missing," he asked in the caption.

<br />

Oprah's cry for help was soon met with the advice of her famous friends. Rita Wilson was one of the first to inform the "Selma"actress / producer," It takes two, oh! "Fellow actress Nia Long He gave a more specific instruction in writing: "You must connect the corners of the quilt with the small tie inside the duvet cover. All four corners must have the tie. I'm with you."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

However, the team behind their Oprah magazine couldn't help but amuse themselves at their failure. "You didn't say a word in this video, but the fight is HIGH and real," they wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile comedian Cheryl Hines offered a simple solution to the problem. "Usually I crawl into the quilt," he shared, before pointing out, "That can't be correct."

While she found it difficult to change the duvet cover, Oprah apparently wasn't that bad in the kitchen. In early April, he shared an Instagram video of his preparation Jamie OliverSpaghetti carbonara without the help of your personal chef Raymond Weber. At some point in the clip, she said, "Okay, Jamie, it doesn't look exactly like yours, but it's okay."

<br />

When she was about to finish cooking, the lifelong companion of Stedman graham He admitted to forgetting to add salt and pepper to the plate, and quickly made an adjustment. In the note accompanying the video, she wrote: "My hat, my shirt, my sweat for all the moms and dads who cook 24 hours. God bless you all!"