Open Records Law Clarifies CU Regents Must Reveal Finalists in Presidential Search

The authority of the Board of Regents to elect the president of the University of Colorado system is not in

dispute. As former CU regent Steve Bosley reminded us in his guest column, the Colorado Constitution

confers that power on the governing body of the university.

But ensuring that regents comply with state sun laws in no way undermines that authority as Mr. Bosley suggested. "The president of CU should not be determined by court rulings or by media demands under

Overall, he calls for transparency, "he wrote in support of board decision 5-4 to appeal a judge's decision in an open records lawsuit brought by the Boulder Daily Camera.

Open government statutes do not direct public bodies such as the Board of Regents "as to how to do their business," Denver District Court Judge A. Bruce Jones stressed in his March 6 decision. However, the Colorado Open Records Act and the Colorado Open Meetings Act create enforceable duties in the

regents to "disclose their business to the public."

"And if the way a public body does its business does not meet its disclosure obligations, that body violates the laws of sunlight," Judge Jones concluded.

Notably, Mr. Bosley's column doesn't mention what the sun laws provide, and for good reason – that's the only question the judge decided. Because the judge made the right decision, an appeal is a waste of taxpayer funds and unnecessarily charges the court.

What do the sunlight laws require of a state public agency, such as CU regents, when you consider hiring an executive director? Search committee meetings to discuss candidates can be held in an executive session, out of public view, and all records of applicants other than "finalists,quot; are exempt from public disclosure. But the names and application materials of all "finalists,quot; must be made public 14 days before extending a job offer to one of the candidates. "Finalist,quot; is defined as "a member of the final pool of applicants or candidates,quot; for an executive director position.

For the CU president's job, an investigative process narrowed a field of more than 180 applicants, and regents selected six for the interviews. The board violated the law by providing only the name and job application of Mark Kennedy to Daily Camera in response to the newspaper's requests for the names and requests from all finalists for the presidency. Kennedy and the other five applicants who were interviewed were finalists "under the simple and ordinary meaning of the statutes," Judge Jones ruled, and the six names should have been revealed no later than 14 days before Kennedy's appointment.

Holding regents accountable for failing to comply with sunlight laws is not just a "call for transparency." It is a legal requirement, imposed by the General Assembly and former governors, to ensure that the community sees well the "finalists,quot; who are seriously considered for a position of chief executive. It is not for the regents or the judges to decide whether that political decision, demanding the disclosure of the names and requests of the finalists, is the right one, or whether it will inhibit state institutions from attracting the most talented candidates for their senior leadership positions. . . That is what the legislature ordered. That is the law.

This is how the late State Senator Tilman Bishop, who also served as a Republican member of the Board of

Regents expressed this in 1994 when the law changed to keep the records submitted by non-finalists confidential: “When you approach the finalists, we will give you a period of time, and those people will have their records, their known names and some of the records will be available to the public, to the press, or to anyone who wants that type of information. "

Bosley mistakenly believes that sunlight laws somehow dictate the choice of regents over who should be the president of CU. Those laws simply ensure a selection process that, as Judge Jones wrote, promotes "transparency and trust in government institutions."

Jeffrey A. Roberts is executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.