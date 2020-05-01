Online pet scammers are taking advantage of would-be pet owners

Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

My roommate recently adopted an 8-week-old little kitten who, not to brag, is extremely cute, and seeing her attempt to attack every wire in our apartment (between her naps on top of our laptop keyboards) gave me It has provided endless hours. of entertainment over the past month. Ever since a global pandemic began to spread across the United States, people have been buying and adopting pets. massand it's understandableThese are tough times, and a loving pet can be a welcome distraction and a source of extra affection.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

But of course, where there is consumer demand, there are also scammers. Buzzfeed News reports that as a result of the public health crisis, there have been been a boom in the online pet scam business. Although pet buying scams existed before the covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and shelter orders in place have led to people who would normally never buy a pet before seeing it take a risk in an attempt to a puppy or kitten toying with during its trapped days inside. And that's exactly what these scammers are counting on.

Brady said pet scammers get most of their money from additional fees charged after a customer pays the initial deposit. "Buying a pet is an emotional purchase, so once you've made the initial deposit, you can do all kinds of trash," he said.

Therefore, if you are considering acquiring a pet while it is still trapped inside, be sure to research to avoid scams like these. And if buying seems too risky, there is always the option to adopt. Even though shelters across the country report that they have completely empty adoption centers, there are always more animals that need a home.