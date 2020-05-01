One Direction overshadowed by ABBA as fans of the band want more to see reunite

WENN

The boy group took third place in the poll behind another British band Oasis, while the Swedish group tops the list after collecting an impressive 40 percent of total votes.

ABBA Fans are desperate for the group to reunite, according to a new poll from ticket reselling site StubHub.

The Swedish pop group, made up of members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, last released new music in 1982, but has remained attractive due to the use of his music in films such as "Muriel's Wedding" in 1995, and the recent "OMG!"franchise.

Rockers The verve, Boyband from the 90s Boyzone – who left it last year (19) – and the independent 80's band The smiths, followed in the ranking, with 14, 13 and 12 percent respectively.

Child of destiny (12 percent), Crowded House (12 percent), Sugababes (11 percent) and Definitely (11 percent) completed the top 10.

Top 10 bands that fans most want to see gathered:

ABBA (division 1982) 40% Oasis (2009) 28% Only one direction (2016) 18% The verve (2009) 14% Boyzone (2019) 13% The smiths (1987) 12% Child of destiny (2006) 12% Full house (2011) 12% Sugababes (2011) 11% Definitely (2015) 11%