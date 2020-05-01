One dead and five missing after Canadian military helicopter crashed into Greece

TORONTO – One person is dead and five are missing after a military helicopter operating from a Canadian frigate during a NATO exercise crashed into the sea between Greece and Italy, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
Mr. Trudeau said they found a body and that the other five aboard the plane had disappeared.
"We hope to find the missing," he said.
The Cyclone helicopter was deployed aboard the Halifax-class frigate Fredericton and was participating in a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece when the incident occurred, according to the Canadian Armed Forces.
General Jonathan Vance, Canada's chief military officer, said the ship lost contact with the crew Wednesday night and flares were observed from the water minutes later. General Vance said the flares would have been automatic when abandoned.
He confirmed that Abbigail Cowbrough's body had been recovered. Originally from Nova Scotia, she was 23 years old.
"I am broken and gutted," her father, Shane Cowbrough, said on Facebook. "There are no words. You made me proud forever. I will always love and miss you at all times.
His death hit Nova Scotia hard as he is already mourning the killings of 22 people by a gunman who made a rampage two weeks ago. "Today, Nova Scotians are mourning another defeat," said Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil.
Two of the missing are also from Nova Scotia.
Defense Minister Harjat Sajjan said the flight data recorder was recovered but that the cause of the crash remained unknown. Several NATO countries are in an ongoing search and rescue operation in the Ionian Sea, hoping to find the other five.
The Royal Canadian Air Force Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator, and a sensor operator with space for multiple passengers. They are primarily based on naval vessels and are used for submarine hunting, surveillance, and search and rescue.
The Canadian Army only started using them on missions in late 2018 after more than a decade of development challenges, delays, and cost overruns. The crash is also likely to raise questions about the plane.