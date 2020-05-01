On Fox News, Maine restaurant owner promises to reopen despite state order

A Maine restaurant owner agrees to reopen its doors on Friday, defying a state order that all dining rooms remain closed until June.

Rick Savage, owner of the Sunday River Brewing Company in Bethel, detailed his plans to reopen Fox News "Tucker Carlson Tonight,quot; on Thursday, criticizing Governor Janet Mills' response to the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraging others to follow his example.

Savage, at one point, offered what he said was Mills' cell phone number for viewers to call her directly and challenged officials to take him to court.

He told Carlson that the Democratic governor is taking steps "all dishonest on their own."

"We have had enough," he said. "We are encouraging all Maine businesses to open. We should never have been closed in the first place. We need to open again, start this summer tourism business, or we will lose a third of our restaurants (and) who knows how many motels and other businesses. So we advocate for everyone, not just my restaurant. Time to go back to work. "

Maine has so far topped 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 53 coronavirus-related deaths, according to state data released Thursday. To date, 631 people have recovered from respiratory disease, while 170 cases required hospitalization.

In Oxford County, where Savage's restaurant is located on the way to the Sunday River ski resort, 15 cases have been reported, with 12 recoveries and three cases ongoing.

Savage's comments came days after Mills extended the order to stay at the state house until May 31, while releasing his administration's plans to reopen the state economy.

The governor has outlined a four-step approach, beginning Friday, that allows certain services, businesses and activities to return "with the proper security precautions."

Restaurants, with certain measures in place, such as reservations and capacity limits, may reopen during "Stage 2," tentatively scheduled to begin June 1.

He warned Tuesday that the plan presents a way forward, but "it should not entice people in Maine to think that this pandemic is about to end or that things will return to normal soon."

"With every order I've issued and every action I've taken, I've given a lot of thought to how the people of Maine and businesses in Maine will be affected," Mills said in prepared statements on Friday. “These are some of the most difficult decisions that any governor has had to make, in consultation with the affected people and companies, but always with public health as our first priority. The challenges this dangerous pandemic poses for us and for our state are unlike anything we've seen in generations. ”

Savage told Carlson on Thursday that his restaurant has waited long enough.

The brewpub closed for six weeks after the initial order was announced in March, during which staff remodeled and cleaned, he said.

According to Carlson, the Savage restaurant delivered 10,000 free meals to the local community.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it planned to open at 4 p.m. Fridays with limited seats and reservations are not accepted.

"It's time to reopen," said Savage. "We've been through other parts of Maine, people are everywhere. I have a restaurant that seats 250 people indoors, a terrace that seats 100, a 2,200 square foot patio, so I could put 6 spaces feet everywhere and reopen for business. "

Businesses across the state could tailor their establishments in a similar way, and if people aren't comfortable entering the restaurant, workers will take orders to customers in cars, Savage said.

"If people don't want to go out, quarantine them," he said. "We are a very clean restaurant. I have one of the cleanest restaurants in the state of Maine."

Both Carlson and Savage targeted Mills, whom the former called "the most incompetent, dictatorial, and selfish governor I have seen in a long time."

The television presenter joked that Mills "doesn't care at all,quot; about the state's rising unemployment rate during the crisis.

Between March 15 and April 25, approximately 108,500 initial claims were filed, equivalent to the total for approximately the past three years, according to the state Department of Labor. However, initial claims have decreased in the past three weeks.

Savage said he did not believe the state would take any action against him on Friday because Mills is "overheard."

Moments before the interview ended, he read Mills' phone number so that viewers could call her directly, he said, when Carlson cut him off.

The host told viewers to call the restaurant and ask for Savage, so that he could call the governor for them. The number was no longer in service when a journalist called on Friday afternoon.

Mills' office did not return a request for comment from Boston.com.

But in his comments Friday, Mills said the state cannot "flip a switch,quot; and open all restaurants, bars and other businesses at once. Doing so would risk a resurgence of viruses "that will only make more people sick, destroy lives and devastate our entire economy for years to come," he said.

"I firmly believe that the vast majority of business owners in Maine, while frustrated by being closed and concerned about their future, I believe they share an unwavering commitment to keeping Maine people healthy," he said. “I ask you to stay the course. Keep talking, keep listening, keep being part of the solution. "

Savage said he is challenging the state to come and see how his restaurant handles its reopening.

"If you don't like it, take me to court," he added. "And if they take me to court, I will save my tax money I collect this month and use it to finance a lawyer."