On CNN, Marty Walsh warns of the & # 39; second wave & # 39; COVID-19 without precautions

Mayor Marty Walsh appeared on CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time,quot; on Thursday night, defending decisions to close Boston amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as other states begin to reopen their economies.

Without proper steps, the mayor warned, a second wave of the virus later this year will wreak more havoc than the current crisis.

As of Thursday, Massachusetts had reported 62,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,562 related deaths.

"I understand small businesses, restaurants, golf courses, flower shops, all those businesses that are suffering in my district and in my city," Walsh told Chris Cuomo. “I know that my businesses of color are also disproportionately affected by this because they have less operating cash.

"But really, we have to be very careful because one of the previous guests said that if we do this wrong, and I hope God does not occur to them in those states, that the second wave is worse, where our emergency rooms and our hospitals are overwhelmed, "he added.

Boston was able to prepare for the increase in April, increasing the capacity of hospital beds at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, and making the transition to remote learning for its public school students, among many other efforts, Walsh said.

"But if we make a mistake, next September and October, we are in a situation that is even worse," he said. "It is going to be even more damaging to the economy, and the president will want to shut things down a lot sooner at that point and keep it a little extended because it will be fine in his choice."

Watch the full interview:

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh extends the coronavirus curfew until May 18. Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. "We have almost 10,000 cases of coronavirus in Boston, Massachusetts. And we have more than 300 people who have lost their lives. Why would I change course and open things up?" https://t.co/ORikMQLyFx pic.twitter.com/DbFvzHzOno – Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 1, 2020

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.