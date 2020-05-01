OH-KAY, then! Erica Mena follows Safaree's example and creates an account & # 39; OnlyFans & # 39;

Chile, this pandemic has everyone trying to get an extra coin or two by starting an OnlyFans account, including these celebrities. Following her husband Safaree, it seems that Erica Mena has also created an account to entertain people.

In case you're under a rock, Only Fans is a subscription-based content platform that allows creators to create content for their "fans," and Erica Mena has apparently decided to brag about being obscene.

Posted to her account, she wrote the message "Welcome,quot; with a lip emoji. In the background, her cover photo is a photo of her in the pool, showing off her cakes. I think it's safe to say that his fans are in luck.

As stated, her husband also has an account. Safaree wrote on Instagram that she cares about "people,quot; and that's why you only have to pay $ 20 to see it.

"I do this for people who don't have much."

Casanova is another rapper who also has an account. However, if you want to see it, you must pay $ 50.

Chile, the viral pandemic has caused more than 20 million people to apply for unemployment, close production sets and cancel graduations and other ceremonies. Due to these factors and more, many people are resulting in virtual ceremonies and thinking of creative ways to get that money.

Erica, earn that money, girl!

Safaree and Erica Mena were married last October. The two also share a daughter together, in addition to a son Erica has from a previous relationship.

