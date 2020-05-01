Offensive Line – Up News Info

Two of Colorado's best offensive linemen of the 2019 season are preparing for the NFL Draft.

The popular coach who had an impact on the group as a whole is now in East Lansing, Mich.

There will be some big changes within the Buffaloes' offensive line in 2020, but it's a group that could be a strength.

As concerns persist about the spread of the new coronavirus and it is unknown when, or if, the college football season will begin, the Buffaloes are gearing up for the 2020 season in hopes of it being played. Over the next two weeks, BuffZone will preview each position group for the CU soccer team. In this first installment, we look at the offensive line.

By previewing the Buffs line, it would be easy to focus on what's been lost. Tim Lynott Jr. was a four-year starter who played all 12 games at the center last year. Arlington Hambright, who transferred to CU a year ago, played all games as a left tackle. Both now aim for a shot in the NFL.

The biggest loss for CU, however, was coach Chris Kapilovic. Although he spent only a year at Boulder, Kapilovic was highly appreciated by his players, but took the opportunity to follow former Buffs head coach Mel Tucker to the state of Michigan.

Replacing Kapilovic, new head coach Karl Dorrell made a somewhat surprising deal with Mitch Rodrigue, a veteran coach with no previous ties to the west and no experience as a Power 5 coach.

Dorrell has emphasized the importance of hiring great teachers as coaches, however, and is a believer in Rodrigue, who has trained for nearly 30 years, including stops in Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama. After Louisiana underwent a coach change after the 2017 season, Rodrigue spent the past two seasons at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama.

"What Coach Rod brings us is a wealth of experience and the ability to be a great mentor to our players," said Dorrell. “What you will discover about our coaches is that we will fully engage with our players, both on and off the field. He really is an outstanding man, he has a contagious personality and our players will attract him. ”

Rodrigue is in charge of a position group full of young talents, as well as a great experience.

Kary Kutsch, the lone senior, returned after starting all 12 games as a left guard last season. He's had a good offseason in the weight room and hopes to be even better than last year.

Junior William Sherman returns after starting all 12 games with the right tackle. He started nine games as a left tackle in 2018, but moved to the right side last year when Hambright joined the team. There is a possibility that Sherman will return to the left side. Based on his development up to this point, Sherman could become one of the best left tackles on the Pac-12.

CU also returns to Colby Pursell, a junior who started all 12 games of the 2018 season in downtown. Last year, he moved to the right guard and made five starts while battling illness and injury the rest of the year. A healthy Pursell could solidify the Buffs in the middle or at a guard point.

However, the key to CU's initial success could come with the sophomore class.

Kanan Ray, a former UCLA signer, regained his health last year and spent the 2019 season as a backup. It has the potential to earn an initial job on guard duty. Casey Roddick also has that ability; He started twice as a right guard last year and will fight to play.

The sophomore class also features tackle Frank Fillip, who made two starts as a true freshman in 2018. He earned a much-needed year of red jersey in 2019 and could land a spot as a starter. CU's two previous coaches, Klayton Adams and Kapilovic, had high Fillip potential.

CU is also very talented among its first-year red-shirt and true freshman groups. While youth may have to wait their turn, red-shirt freshman Austin Johnson could become a major factor on guard or center.

Last year, the Buffs allowed just 1.75 sacks per game (third best in the Pac-12) and one sack for 19.57 pass attempts (second-best rate in the Pac-12). With a new quarterback, CU would love for the line to produce similar, or better, numbers this year.

Here is an initial look at the projected offensive line for the 2020 season:

Position: offensive line

Old people: Kary Kutsch, 6-5, 310 (12 starts, 764 snapshots played, 77 takedown blocks)

Juniors: Chance Lytle, 6-7, 320 (24 snapshots, 1 takedown block); Heston Paige, 6-5, 300; Colby Pursell, 6-4, 305 (5 starts, 333 snapshots, 29 takedown blocks); William Sherman, 6-4, 310 (12 starts, 836 snapshots, 67 blocks knocked down).

Second year students: Frank Fillip, 6-7, 290 (6 snapshots); Josh Jynes, 6-3, 300 (15 snapshots, 2 takedown blocks); Kanan Ray, 6-4, 290 (17 snapshots, 1 takedown block); Casey Roddick, 6-4, 330 (2 starts, 309 snapshots, 29 blocks knocked down); John Deitchman, 6-0, 260 (without appointment).

Redshirt freshmen: Austin Johnson, 6-4, 300 (3 snapshots); Nikko Pohahau, 6-5, 285; Valentin Senn, 6-7, 290; Jake Wiley, 6-6, 290; Dominick Cate, 6-3, 285 (by appointment).

True freshmen: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, 6-9, 325; Carson Lee, 6-3, 315; Jake Wray, 6-5, 300

Lost players: Arlington Hambright, 6-5, 300 (grad; 12 starts, 831 snapshots, 75 takedown blocks); Tim Lynott, 6-3, 300 (grad; 12 starts, 833 snapshots, 75 takedown blocks); Hunter Vaughn, 6-7, 310 (graduated; 6 snapshots, 1 takedown block); Jack Shutack, 6-6, 300 (graduated, walking; 5 starts, 273 snapshots, 32 takedown blocks).