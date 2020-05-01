OC City Councils Vote to Defy Newsom Government Order to Close Orange County Beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Dana Point city councils voted Thursday to challenge Governor Gavin Newsom's orders to temporarily close all Orange County beaches beginning Friday.

The Huntington Beach City Council plans to file a court order challenging the constitutionality of the governor's order to close the beaches.

"Huntington Beach has never been someone who simply turns around and takes these mandates from the governor," said Huntington Beach city attorney Michael Gates. "We are going to fight order on a constitutional basis. We are fighting for the city. We are fighting for our local decision makers who have done a good job of handling this crisis. We are also fighting for the citizens of Huntington Beach."

On Thursday afternoon, the Newport Beach City Council held an emergency meeting by order of the governor. Councilman Kevin Muldoon has filed a motion to join other O.C. cities in dispute of file.

The Dana Point City Council voted to join the other cities and seek a temporary restraining order to stop the state.

"The City Council voted to start litigation against Governor Newsom, challenging his order that all Orange County beaches, but no other beach in the state, be closed," said Dana Point city attorney Patrick Muñoz. "The city will seek a temporary restraining order asking the court to order its order until a full hearing can be held on the merits of the matter."

The Governor announced a "hard shutdown,quot; of all state and local beaches in Orange County.

"We are going to do a hard shutdown in that part of the state, only in the O.C. area," Newsom said.

Newsom called the targeted shutdown a "temporary pause." After thousands flocked to O.C. Over the weekend, Up News Info News Wednesday obtained a memo that seemed to indicate that Newsom could close all beaches across the state. However, that was not the case.

"Specific problems at some of those (Orange County) beaches have set off alarms," ​​Newsom said. "The people who are gathering there who were not practicing physical distancing who may return to their community outside of O.C. and may not even if they contract the disease."

Huntington Beach Mayor Lyn Semeta said she was disappointed by the governor's mandate.

"We are a surf city," he said. “We are a beautiful coastal town. Our beaches are very important to us. "

Orange County Sheriff Barnes released a statement tonight implying that he will not arrest anyone or try to enforce the mandate.

"From what I saw, the vast majority of people on the beaches this past weekend acted responsibly," he wrote. "No one should fear being subjected to a criminal violation for seeking and exercising healthy activities."

Both Huntington Beach and Newport Beach said they plan to issue warnings to try to enforce the governor's orders.

The Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.