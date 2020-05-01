Nurse "didn't want to wait any longer,quot; has virtual hospital wedding – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Nurse "didn't want to wait any longer" has virtual hospital wedding - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – When the coronavirus pandemic postponed the nuptials of nurse Adela Silva on May 1, she and her fiancé, Erick married on Facetime while working at the Children's Health Hospital.

Adela Silva, Registered Nurse at Children’s Health (Credit: Children & # 39; s’s Health)

Ad Create your own website for $1.99/month with WebHostingPad. Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Since patterns of social estrangement and orders to stay home prevent people in different households from seeing each other, Silva took the opportunity of a pop-up wedding after discovering that one of her co-workers is ordained.

She simply "didn't want to wait any longer to marry her best friend."

Therefore, on April 28, 2020, Silva's team at the Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder organized an impromptu virtual wedding with Adela and Erick.

The Centers for Disease Control has officially recommended cancellation of weddings in the United States until mid-May.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources

Ad nordvpn

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here