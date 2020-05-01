NSYNC's Lance Bass talks about Viral It & # 39; s Gonna Be May Meme

It won't be May, but is May!
While many of us are practicing social distancing and losing track of what day it is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a familiar meme has been popping up to remind us of next month, and that is, of course, the Justin Timberlake "It's going to be May,quot; meme.
As fans know well, the meme is a play about how the singer uttered "me,quot; in NSYNCThe hit song, "I'm going to be me,quot;. The first day of May on Friday, alum Lance Bass recalled how the meme came to fruition.
"Who knew it would become a national holiday many years later?" joked Good morning america by video. "But it's thanks to a fan Kianna, she was the one who created it in 2012, that meme, and it just exploded."
It's a staple of pop culture that Spotify presents the song with both titles, "It & # 39; s Gonna Be Me,quot; and "It & # 39; s Gonna Be May,quot;.
While we kick off a new month with the help of the beloved boy band crooner tune, being quarantined has actually strengthened their bond.
"We've all discovered zoom, this is a whole new world of zoom," Bass said. "(We like to) hold cocktails and really catch up."
Bass previously revealed in See what happens live with Andy Cohen that bandmates have been meeting every week for Zoom's happy hours.
"It really has brought us closer together, I think, with all of our friends and family," Bass said in Good morning america, Referring to all the communication that happens in Zoom at this moment. "I think we are really just uniting and building our much stronger relationships."
