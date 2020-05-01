Norway to Allow Reopens of Cinema Starting May 7 – Up News Info

Norway has today become the second European nation to confirm that its cinemas can reopen in the next two weeks.

Following the news that the Czech Republic will allow the venues to open on May 11, the Norwegian Film Institute has confirmed that theaters in the country may open on May 7 after being closed for approximately two months.

Admissions will be limited to 50 per screen and people must maintain a distance of one meter from each other.

Norway established a national blockade in mid-March, in contrast to neighboring Sweden's lighter approach. Norway has recorded 7,759 confirmed cases and 210 deaths to date, although the infection rate slowed down considerably last month and the government is lifting the shutdown, including sending some children to school last week.