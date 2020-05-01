North Texas sees home hunting done differently amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home search looks a little different these days.

In the midst of a pandemic, potential buyers like Ricky Atwood enjoy virtual tours.

"I don't think the current climate is driving people away, it's causing them to be intentional," said Atwood. "Picky could be the best word."

Real property is considered essential under Governor Greg Abbott's executive order.

But in the past few weeks, many real estate agents have been trading open houses for private exhibits.

Earlier this month, Dallas County came to require temperature controls for real estate agents prior to the exhibits, as well as banning open houses.

In Tarrant County, an order urged people to avoid face-to-face contact and instead conduct business using web-based technology.

However, when Atwood and his wife visit homes, he said they are separated from their real estate agent and are six feet away.

“My wife brings the hand sanitizer like crazy. I have a mask, she has a mask, ”said Atwood.

According to JP & Associates Realtors CEO JP Piccinini, North Texas home listings fell approximately 20% compared to this time last year.

"What we are seeing is that the lack of inventory has led (prices) to remain stable and has not decreased as people speculated," Piccinini said.

Citing PlayingTime, Piccinini also said that exhibits have dropped 38% in North Texas since this time last year.

But Piccinini is optimistic, especially since the governor's stay-at-home order expires Thursday night.

He said buyers can expect to see more houses open, but with adjustments.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

For example, the Collin County Association of Realtors is applying a "6/10,quot; rule. The rule will allow them to conduct business as long as they are within six feet of people in spaces with fewer than 10 people.

"Wear masks, wear gloves … everyone has a different appetite for safety," Piccinini said. "Make sure your agent knows your needs and concerns."

The National Association of Real Estate Agents said that in addition to following social distancing guidelines, real estate agents should open all windows and doors and ask visitors to remove their shoes or wear shoe covers during exhibits.

Despite the challenges, there are advantages to buying a home in this climate: Mortgage rates for a 30-year loan fell to 3.23% this week, according to Freddie Mac.

Atwood said he is excited to keep looking and seeing houses. He is also trying to sell his own Little Elm home at the same time.

But for now, he said he plans to avoid the displays.

"So far we have only shown a stranger our home," said Atwood. "My wife and I went to Sonic while touring the house."

According to Jeff Tucker, a Zillow economist, recently pending sales, which are an early sign of future sales, are down 22% from a year earlier in the DFW area late last week.

But Tucker noted that sales increased 12% from the previous week and page views on DFW's listings were 39% higher than last year, in mid-April.

"So there are indications that buyers are returning to the market," said Tucker. "Social distancing behaviors are having an impact on the home buying process, but agents, buyers, and sellers are adapting through the use of technology."