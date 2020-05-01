North Texas restaurants prepare for return of dining customers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Shell Shack employees in Dallas spent Thursday preparing tables to re-seat customers, only now with precautions aimed at maintaining social distance.

Placed six feet apart, each table has a paper cover that will be replaced by each new group of customers. Seasonings, such as ketchup and hot sauce, will be served in individual containers.

After weeks of offering only curbside pickup and delivery, Shell Shack CEO Dallas Hale says he is excited to open his restaurants again.

"I have received a lot of phone calls. People can't wait to get in here," he said.

The governor's decision to limit occupancy to 25% for at least the next two weeks will prevent the business from making money.

"I can tell you that we can't be profitable at 25% occupancy, but it's better than nothing. It's better than being closed," said Hale.

However, it will help pay the bills, which have not stopped.

More importantly, Hale says it has allowed him to bring back almost all of his employees after laying off 90% of them.

"I fired the people who have been with me for 15 years and that hurt," he said.

The reopening of restaurants and shops comes as Dallas County reports its largest single-day increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The number of ICU beds and fans in use has also increased in recent weeks.

"That worries me," said Mayor Eric Johnson, noting that more than two-thirds of the beds in the county intensive care unit are occupied.

The city has said it expects companies to voluntarily comply with the limits set by the governor.

Enforcing them would be difficult and expensive.

"It is not a zero cost effort," said Johnson, who has asked federal and state financial partners.

Hale says he will play by the rules as he is happy to have the opportunity to return to the game.

"I am excited that we can finally bring some people here," he said.