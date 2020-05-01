North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes his first public appearance after death rumors

As the rumors about his health end, the controversial leader reportedly makes his first public appearance after weeks as he attends a ceremony to celebrate the completion of a fertilizer factory.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is really alive and well. Kim denied reports that he died after botched surgery by making his first public appearance after weeks on Friday, May 1.

According to Korea Central News Agency, the controversial leader attended a ceremony celebrating the completion of a fertilizer factory near the capital of Pyongyang. "KJU was reported to have attended a ribbon-cutting event at the Sunchon Fertilizer Factory to mark International Labor Day on May 1, making it its first public appearance in state media in 21 days," he wrote. NK News on Twitter along with some new photos of Kim at the ceremony.

In another tweet, the media outlet explained, "Kim joined her sister, Kim Yo Jong, as well as top officials Kim Jae Ryong, Pak Pong Ju, Kim Dok Hun, Pak Thae Song, and Jo Yong Won."

The public appearance ended suspicions about Kim's health after she skipped her late grandfather Kim Il Sung's birthday celebration. However, the new report cannot be verified by other national news outlets, such as the Associated Press and Reuters.

Last week, Kim was rumored to be dead. A deputy director of HKSTV reported the news on Saturday, April 25, citing a "solid source." His post first appeared on the Chinese messaging app Weibo, according to the International Business Times.

Meanwhile, other unconfirmed reports suggested that Kim Jong Un fell ill after an operation to insert a stent into his heart went wrong. Japanese news sources also suggested that the controversial leader is in a vegetative state after the surgery. As for South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung In, he told CNN on Sunday, April 27, that the North Korean leader was "alive and well" despite speculation about his well-being.