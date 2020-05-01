North Carolina principal surprises his senior class with his own posters and personal parades to celebrate his accomplishments

As many of you know, as schools remain closed, and high school seniors across the country face the stark reality that they traditionally won't be able to celebrate their accomplishments due to the spread of COVID-19.

A high school principal still wanted to celebrate his students and their accomplishments, so he made sure that his 220 seniors received a special surprise. Teachers and the school administrator divided to visit all of the students, and Wallace personally surprised 24 of those students.

According to the EducationNCTabari Wallace, principal at West Craven High, joined school staff and local officials to help make surprise parades possible for her students. They toured a total of 485 square miles and made it all happen in a matter of four hours as they shocked every older person.

The night before the event, Director Wallace told staff in an email: "This gesture is well deserved considering what our elders have been through in the past four years." Hurricanes, floods, ice storms, sharing their school to accommodate JWS displaced babies, no food for seniors, no joke day for seniors, no junior / senior weekend, no spring athletics, concerts band and choir, no spring stage productions, no A -Team Banquet, no academic awards celebration, and a delayed prom and graduation (yes, we still have these two) just to name a few. "

Dressed in a graduation cap and gown, Principal Wallace can be seen arriving at each student's home and presenting their yard sign to them so people know they are part of the class of 2020.

Many people are taking a step forward to help high school seniors across the country celebrate this milestone in their academic careers in the wake of the coronavirus. Earlier this week, Lebron James announced that they would host a virtual graduation celebration for the class of 2020.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94