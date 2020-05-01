No director's chairs, no breakthroughs, clear barriers for actors and more – Up News Info

As active discussions continue on establishing industry guidelines for a safe return to production amid the coronavirus pandemic, Film Florida has presented the most comprehensive set of such recommendations thus far.

Released Thursday, April 30, the state trade association's six-page document presents 161 recommendations for "clean and healthy" film, TV and digital production sets that explains the possible end of the director's canvas chairs and ubiquitous actor trailers, as well as the introduction of custom microphones and hairbrushes, as well as clear barriers for actors on stage.

In addition to general guidelines, the brochure contains detailed recommendations for all sections, groups, and departments on the set, including actors and extras, location, transportation, art department, hair and makeup, costumes, casting, production office, and trailers, electricity and grip, camera services, sound, catering and crafts, and video village. It also includes policies for on-set protocol, equipment handling, and on-set communications.

This is believed to be the first comprehensive guide to secure configuration in the US. In the USA, following the sets of guidelines published in Australia and Sweden / Denmark as these countries began to resume filming after a coronavirus-transmitted shutdown.

Film Florida's list of suggestions includes some ideas that have already come up or implemented, including kidnapping the cast and crew in a hotel, daily temperature checks, frequent disinfection, wearing gloves and masks indoors, limiting the number of crew. only essential staff, amazing lunch hours and calls (when possible), no self-service buffets, boxed meals, avoiding tinkering for actors, dividing studio space behind the scenes into sections with production teams isolated from each other , hijacking departments into department units with minimal crossings, with only one department present at a time in a work area (if possible).

Film Florida's recommendations also introduce some policies not seen in previous guidelines. Here are some highlights:

Eliminate director chairs for plastic chairs, as they are easier to disinfect.

Once production begins, the director should limit shots to make sets more efficient and reduce wait / reunion time.

Consider a clear time barrier between actors when setting marks and positions and removing at the last minute.

Consider using larger tents with portable air conditioning or heat instead of trailers / motorhomes.

Eliminate "open calls" and give everyone the assigned window to arrive.

During in-person group auditions, actors can wear face shields and light gloves, or maintain social detachment.

Try to limit the number of people in a passenger van to 2 passengers at a time.

Wear gloves and a mask when looking through clothing in rental homes and retail stores.

Disinfect jewelry and glasses between uses.

Make-up artist or stylist should wear face shield.

Use disposable makeup kits and brushes and discard the kit after each application.

Possibly assign brushes / combs to each actor to avoid contaminating.

Label the microphones with the user's name.

Use boom-only audio when possible

Have an individual place and remove all location signs.

If you distribute dashes / sides of hard copies, discard the paper after each reading.

Due to the many new layers of security protocols and the limitation of people, that is, the work done at the same time, the Film Florida guidelines warn "anticipating inefficiencies due to new procedures."

The nonprofit association's set of recommendations comes when the Florida governor announced that the state will begin lifting orders to stay home on Monday, May 4. Florida officials have indicated they would rely on film and television production to help bring the state economy back on its feet.

While Sunshine State is not among the top filming locations in the US. USA, Netflix feature The last thing i wanted and the OWN series David makes man they are among the Hollywood productions recently filmed there.

The association notes that these are only recommendations, and "Unions, unions, production companies and studios may also have regulations. "That is expected to be the case, but those regulations are still being negotiated, so Film Florida's detailed roadmap could come in handy when being drafted. the official Hollywood guidelines.

Even if Florida came out with a complete set of protocols first and the state is reopening for business, Hollywood productions are unlikely to congregate there immediately as studios take a cautious approach, following recommendations from health officials. when it would be safe to restart production. So far, it seems like there are still months to go.

Here is the complete document from Film Florida: