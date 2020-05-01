Nicki Minaj denies dragging Wendy Williams into the "Say So,quot; verse after fans theorize that the lyrics are all about the talk show host!

Social media users are convinced that Nicki Minaj's verse in Doja Cat's "Say So,quot; is an annoyance to Wendy Williams! However, the rapper made sure to deny speculation in an Instagram post!

Nicki simply wrote, "The line is not about Wendy though," in an IG story earlier today.

It was his response to many fans who theorized online that his Say So verse is about the talk show host.

Here are the lyrics that everyone convinced: "Why are you talking about who is false?" With all the fillers on your face, you are full of hate. That true ** is not keeping your n *** a home. Now you look silly, that's the word for silicone. "

As you probably know, Wendy and her husband for two decades, Kevin Hunter divorced last year, so many believed that the phrase about keeping her man at home was a dissent from Wendy.

Also, it's no secret that Wendy has never avoided dragging Nicki and her personal life on her talk show, so it would make sense that she wanted to applaud.

Wendy's criticism worsened when Nicki started watching and then she even married Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender.

Wendy has definitely mentioned her past many times on her show.

In response, Nicki has said before that "It is not about doing your job. There are people who report the news, but there are people who do it with evil intent in their hearts. And I pray for you because I know you are hurt and I know you should to be sick and humiliated. I really wanted to pray for you, because just look where you are now in your life. You stayed there vicious all this time and you paid for (your) man's lover for all these years. "



