Nicki Minaj BLASTS Beyonce on a new song – Suggests Jay Z is still cheating!

Nicki Minaj is preparing for one of the greatest wars in the history of female artists. According to two people close to Nicki, she is looking to start fighting with Beyonce.

MTO News spoke to one of Nicki's friends, who explains how Nicki and Beyonce's relationship is not the best.

According to Nicki's friend, Nicki feels that Beyonce sided with Cardi B when she was fighting with Nicki. The friend explained, "When Nicki was with Meek, (she and Beyonce) were fine. But ever since they broke up, Beyonce has been acting in a fun way."

We spoke to another Nicki associate who agreed. She told MTO News, "Nicki and Beyonce are no longer around."

And yesterday, Nicki appears to have fired the first arrow. She dropped a bar that appears to be bothering Beyonce, and it's explosive. The bar was not only for Bey, but suggests that Beyonce's husband, hip hop legend Jay Z (who is a good friend of Nicki's former Meek Mill) is still cheating.

Jay Z publicly admitted that he had multiple affairs with Beyonce during their marriage. And Beyonce made an entire album, Lemonade, about it.

So what is the diss?

Earlier this week, Beyonce released the Savage remix, featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In it, Bey says the lyrics: "I want to see a real baby, here is your chance."

Last night, Nicki released a remix of Say So with Doja Cat, and she responded to Bey, saying, "That real ass won't keep your man home."

Nicki also suggested that Beyonce had "fillers,quot; on her face. Beyonce has been accused of using lip fillers in the past.

Twitter is already preparing for the mega battle:

Here's Bey with apparent lip fillers: