Nick Cordero's severely damaged lungs filled with holes amid fight with coronavirus

Instagram

The seriously damaged lungs of the & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; actor They resemble someone who has been smoking for 50 years after their coronavirus battle that led to a leg amputation.

Up News Info –

Nick Cordero you are experiencing further setbacks on the road to recovery after your coronavirus diagnosis.

While the Broadway star recently tested negative for the virus, he remains in a coma after an intense battle with Covid-19, which resulted in one of his legs being amputated and a temporary pacemaker put in due to an irregular heartbeat.

The wife of the Tony Award-winning actor, Amanda KlootsShe has been updating fans about her online progress and on Thursday April 30, 2020, she revealed that it had been "a very difficult couple of days due to more health trauma."

"It started with a low blood count and thankfully Nick's CT scans were free from internal bleeding again from now on, so it was a great blessing, a great blessing," he said. However, he added, "Due to Covid, Nick's lungs are severely damaged."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"(His lungs) appear to have been a smoker for 50 years, they said. They are so damaged," he explained. "There are holes in his lungs, where you obviously don't want holes."

Doctors discovered lung damage after finding a low oxygen count, prompting a closer look and a cleanup of the actor's lungs.

"I think the plan today is to do an ink scan to light up their lungs so they can get a better idea of ​​what's going on," Kloots explained. "They want to discover from this culture what the fungus is so that they can specifically give the appropriate medication to attack that fungus."

She added: "He has been fighting. He has been fighting very hard. He told me that if I were his brother there, I would not be losing hope … So I am not losing hope. I am not giving up hope."

The "Rock of Ages"The actor has been fighting for his life in an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital since last month, when he was initially thought to be suffering from pneumonia.