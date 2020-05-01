New York Drama League Nominees – Full List – Up News Info

The inheritance, the boardwalk / A life, the slave game and Northern country girl They are among the Broadway nominees for this year's Drama League Awards, along with a significant sample of Off Broadway productions.
Honoring the productions that opened during the 2019-2020 season shortened by COVID, the nominations were announced by Beetle juiceAlex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer aired live last night. Voting is currently open for Drama League members until May 22, with winners announced via live stream in June.
Among the individual artists nominated for the League's Distinguished Performance Award were Raúl Esparza, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Groff, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Mulgrew, Jonathan Pryce, Tom Sturridge,
Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood and TubAdrienne Warren, among others (see the full list of nominees below).
During the specially named Gratitude Awards the night before, the Drama League honored five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (the organization's lifetime achievement award was accepted by McNally's husband Tom Kirdahy in his Name); Marianne Elliott as recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Management; and James Lapine as winner of the Distinguished Achievement Award at the Musical Theater.
The Drama League also announced that "the spirit of The Gratitude Awards" will continue to live through a new honorary category for next year's Drama League Awards with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown their bold support and kindness with the theater community.
Here are the nominees for The Drama League's 86 annual competitive categories for this year:
EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTION OF A GAME
Cambodian rock band
Directed by Chay Yew
Written by Lauren Yee
Author theater company
Dana H.
Directed by Les Waters
Lucas Hnath
Vineyard Theater
Great horizons
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Written by Bess Wohl
Stage Two / Helen Hayes Theater
The King of the Hot Wing
Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III
Written by Katori Hall
Author theater company
The Heritage
Directed by Stephen Daldry
Written by Matthew Lopez
Barrymore Theater
The michaels
Written and Directed by Richard Nelson
Public theater
Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Directed by Trip Cullman
Written by Halley Feiffer
MCC theater
One in two
Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb
Written by Donja R. Love
The new group
Sea Wall / A Life
Directed by Carrie Cracknell
Written by Simon Stephens / Nick Payne
Hudson Theater
Singed
Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel
Written by Theresa Rebeck
MCC theater
Slave play
Directed by Robert O & # 39; Hara
Written by Jeremy O. Harris
New York Theater Workshop / John Golden Theater
Stew
Directed by Colette Robert
Written by Zora Howard
Page 73
EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Northern country girl
Directed by Conor McPherson
Conor McPherson book, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan
Belasco Theater
Small jagged pill
Directed by Diane Paulus
Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Book by Diablo Cody
Broadhurst Theater
Moulin Rouge!
Directed by Alex Timbers
John Logan's book, Music and lyrics by various artists
Al Hirschfeld Theater
Octet
Directed by Annie Tippe
Written by Dave Malloy
Author theater company
The secret life of bees
Directed by Sam Gold
Lynn Nottage Book, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead
Atlantic theater company
Sing street
Directed by Rebecca Taichman
Enda Walsh's Book, Music and Lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney
New York theater workshop
Six
Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss
Brooks Atkinson Theater
Soft power
Directed by Leigh Silverman
Book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang, music and additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori
Public theater
A strange loop
Directed by Stephen Brackett
Book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
Playwrights Horizons
Tina: Tina Turner's musical
Directed by Phyllida Lloyd
Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins book, Music by various artists.
Lunt-Fontanne Theater
EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A GAME
Treason
Directed by Jamie Lloyd
Written by Harold Pinter
Jacobs Theater
for girls of color who have considered suicide
/ when the rainbow is low
Directed by Leah C. Gardiner
Written by Ntozake Shange
Public theater
Fires in the mirror
Directed by Saheem Ali
Anna Deavere Smith
Author theater company
Frankie and Johnny at Claire de Lune
Directed by Arin Arbus
Written by Terrence McNally
Broadhurst Theater
Doomsday
Directed by Richard Jones
Written by Ödön von Horváth, adapted by Christopher Shinn
Park Avenue Armory
Medea
Directed by Simon Stone
Written by Simon Stone after Euripides
Brooklyn Academy of Music
Native son
Directed by Seret Scott
Written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the Richard Wright novel
The interim company
The rose tattoo
Directed by Trip Cullman
Written by Tennessee Williams
Roundabout theater company
The work of a soldier
Directed by Kenny Leon
Written by Charles Fuller
Roundabout theater company
Black woman
Directed by Robin Herford
Written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the Susan Hill novel
The McKittrick Hotel
EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A MUSICAL
Enter laughing
Directed by Stuart Ross
Joseph Stein's Book, Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels
York Theater Company
Little shop of horrors
Directed by Michael Mayer
Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken
Rock of Ages
Directed by Kristin Hanggi
Chris D’Arienzo's book, music and lyrics by various artists
New world stages
The unsinkable Molly Brown
Directed by Kathleen Marshall
Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson
The transport group
West side story
Directed by Ivo van Hove
Arthur Laurents Book, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Broadway theater
DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD
David Acton, Black woman
Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol
Ato Blankson-Wood, The rolling Stone and Slave play
Christian borle Little shop of horrors
Danielle Brooks, Much ado About Nothing
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!
Rose Byrne Medea
Len Cariou The last post of Harry Townsend
Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Run boy Run AND In old age
Liza Colón-Zayas, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven
Kate del Castillo the way he spoke
Edmund Donovan, Senior Clementes
Raul Esparza Singed
Francesca Faridany, Marie Curie's half-life
Halley Feiffer, The pain of my belligerence
Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas
Annie Golden Broadway Bounty Hunter
Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where we stand
David Alan Grier, The work of a soldier
Jonathan Groff, Little shop of horrors
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall / A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Treason
Paul Hilton, The Heritage
Kathryn Hunter Rudder of athens
Galen Ryan Kane, Native son
Brittney Mack, Six
April Matthis Toni stone
Susannah Millonzi, The crucible
Kate Mulgrew Marie Curie's half-life
Joe Ngo Cambodian rock band
Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.
Brenock O & # 39; Connor, Sing street
Okwui Okpokwasili, for girls of color who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is low
Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge!
Larry Owens A strange loop
Lauren Patten, Small jagged pill
Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow
Ben porter Black woman
Isaac Powell, West side story
Jonathan Pryce, The height of the storm
Elizabeth Rodriguez, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven
Michael Shannon Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall / A Life
Marisa Tomei The rose tattoo
Blair Underwood, The work of a soldier
Michael Urie Great horizons
Adrienne Warren, Tina: Tina Turner's musical
Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the mirror
Portia Stew
The Drama League also recognized artists who, because they have previously received Distinguished Performance Awards, are not eligible this season:
Harvey Fierstein, Beauty Beauty
Mary-Louise Parker, The sound inside
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune
