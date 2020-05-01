New York Drama League Nominees – Full List – Up News Info

The inheritance, the boardwalk / A life, the slave game and Northern country girl They are among the Broadway nominees for this year's Drama League Awards, along with a significant sample of Off Broadway productions.

Honoring the productions that opened during the 2019-2020 season shortened by COVID, the nominations were announced by Beetle juiceAlex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer aired live last night. Voting is currently open for Drama League members until May 22, with winners announced via live stream in June.

Among the individual artists nominated for the League's Distinguished Performance Award were Raúl Esparza, David Alan Grier, Jonathan Groff, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Mulgrew, Jonathan Pryce, Tom Sturridge,

Marisa Tomei, Blair Underwood and TubAdrienne Warren, among others (see the full list of nominees below).

During the specially named Gratitude Awards the night before, the Drama League honored five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (the organization's lifetime achievement award was accepted by McNally's husband Tom Kirdahy in his Name); Marianne Elliott as recipient of the Founders Award for Excellence in Management; and James Lapine as winner of the Distinguished Achievement Award at the Musical Theater.

The Drama League also announced that "the spirit of The Gratitude Awards" will continue to live through a new honorary category for next year's Drama League Awards with The Gratitude Award, for a person or organization who has shown their bold support and kindness with the theater community.

Here are the nominees for The Drama League's 86 annual competitive categories for this year:

EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTION OF A GAME

Cambodian rock band

Directed by Chay Yew

Written by Lauren Yee

Author theater company

Dana H.

Directed by Les Waters

Lucas Hnath

Vineyard Theater

Great horizons

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Written by Bess Wohl

Stage Two / Helen Hayes Theater

The King of the Hot Wing

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

Written by Katori Hall

Author theater company

The Heritage

Directed by Stephen Daldry

Written by Matthew Lopez

Barrymore Theater

The michaels

Written and Directed by Richard Nelson

Public theater

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Directed by Trip Cullman

Written by Halley Feiffer

MCC theater

One in two

Directed by Stevie Walker-Webb

Written by Donja R. Love

The new group

Sea Wall / A Life

Directed by Carrie Cracknell

Written by Simon Stephens / Nick Payne

Hudson Theater

Singed

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Written by Theresa Rebeck

MCC theater

Slave play

Directed by Robert O & # 39; Hara

Written by Jeremy O. Harris

New York Theater Workshop / John Golden Theater

Stew

Directed by Colette Robert

Written by Zora Howard

Page 73

Todd Almond, cast, "Girl from the North Country"

Matthew Murphy



EXCEPTIONAL PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Northern country girl

Directed by Conor McPherson

Conor McPherson book, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan

Belasco Theater

Small jagged pill

Directed by Diane Paulus

Music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Book by Diablo Cody

Broadhurst Theater

Moulin Rouge!

Directed by Alex Timbers

John Logan's book, Music and lyrics by various artists

Al Hirschfeld Theater

Octet

Directed by Annie Tippe

Written by Dave Malloy

Author theater company

The secret life of bees

Directed by Sam Gold

Lynn Nottage Book, Music by Duncan Sheik, Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Atlantic theater company

Sing street

Directed by Rebecca Taichman

Enda Walsh's Book, Music and Lyrics by Gary Clark and John Carney

New York theater workshop

& # 39; Six & # 39;

Liz Lauren



Six

Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Brooks Atkinson Theater

Soft power

Directed by Leigh Silverman

Book and lyrics by David Henry Hwang, music and additional lyrics by Jeanine Tesori

Public theater

A strange loop

Directed by Stephen Brackett

Book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Playwrights Horizons

Tina: Tina Turner's musical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins book, Music by various artists.

Lunt-Fontanne Theater

Charlie Cox, Zawe Ashton, Tom Hiddleston, "Betrayal"

Marc Brenner



EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A GAME

Treason

Directed by Jamie Lloyd

Written by Harold Pinter

Jacobs Theater

for girls of color who have considered suicide

/ when the rainbow is low

Directed by Leah C. Gardiner

Written by Ntozake Shange

Public theater

Fires in the mirror

Directed by Saheem Ali

Anna Deavere Smith

Author theater company

Frankie and Johnny at Claire de Lune

Directed by Arin Arbus

Written by Terrence McNally

Broadhurst Theater

Doomsday

Directed by Richard Jones

Written by Ödön von Horváth, adapted by Christopher Shinn

Park Avenue Armory

Medea

Directed by Simon Stone

Written by Simon Stone after Euripides

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Native son

Directed by Seret Scott

Written by Nambi E. Kelley, based on the Richard Wright novel

The interim company

The rose tattoo

Directed by Trip Cullman

Written by Tennessee Williams

Roundabout theater company

The work of a soldier

Directed by Kenny Leon

Written by Charles Fuller

Roundabout theater company

Black woman

Directed by Robin Herford

Written by Stephen Mallatratt, based on the Susan Hill novel

The McKittrick Hotel

EXCEPTIONAL REVIVENCE OF A MUSICAL

Enter laughing

Directed by Stuart Ross

Joseph Stein's Book, Music and Lyrics by Stan Daniels

York Theater Company

Jonathan Groff, "Little Shop of Horrors"

Emilio Madrid-Kuser



Little shop of horrors

Directed by Michael Mayer

Book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken

Rock of Ages

Directed by Kristin Hanggi

Chris D’Arienzo's book, music and lyrics by various artists

New world stages

The unsinkable Molly Brown

Directed by Kathleen Marshall

Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan, music and lyrics by Meredith Willson

The transport group

West side story

Directed by Ivo van Hove

Arthur Laurents Book, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Broadway theater

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Billy Eugene Jones, "A Soldier’s Play"

Joan Marcus



DISTINGUISHED PERFORMANCE AWARD

David Acton, Black woman

Jeffrey Bean, Dublin Carol

Ato Blankson-Wood, The rolling Stone and Slave play

Christian borle Little shop of horrors

Danielle Brooks, Much ado About Nothing

Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge!

Rose Byrne Medea

Len Cariou The last post of Harry Townsend

Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Run boy Run AND In old age

Liza Colón-Zayas, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven

Kate del Castillo the way he spoke

Edmund Donovan, Senior Clementes

Raul Esparza Singed

Francesca Faridany, Marie Curie's half-life

Halley Feiffer, The pain of my belligerence

Danyel Fulton, Broadbend, Arkansas

Annie Golden Broadway Bounty Hunter

Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Where we stand

David Alan Grier, The work of a soldier

Jonathan Groff, Little shop of horrors

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall / A Life

Tom Hiddleston, Treason

Paul Hilton, The Heritage

Kathryn Hunter Rudder of athens

Galen Ryan Kane, Native son

Brittney Mack, Six

April Matthis Toni stone

Susannah Millonzi, The crucible

Kate Mulgrew Marie Curie's half-life

Joe Ngo Cambodian rock band

Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H.

Brenock O & # 39; Connor, Sing street

Okwui Okpokwasili, for girls of color who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is low

Karen Olivo Moulin Rouge!

Larry Owens A strange loop

Lauren Patten, Small jagged pill

Chris Perfetti, Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow

Ben porter Black woman

Isaac Powell, West side story

Jonathan Pryce, The height of the storm

Elizabeth Rodriguez, Bitches halfway go straight to heaven

Michael Shannon Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune

Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall / A Life

Marisa Tomei The rose tattoo

Blair Underwood, The work of a soldier

Michael Urie Great horizons

Adrienne Warren, Tina: Tina Turner's musical

Michael Benjamin Washington, Fires in the mirror

Portia Stew

The Drama League also recognized artists who, because they have previously received Distinguished Performance Awards, are not eligible this season:

Harvey Fierstein, Beauty Beauty

Mary-Louise Parker, The sound inside

Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny at the Clair de Lune