New Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes at Deacons on the transfer portal: They'll have to tell me no

Steve Forbes, dressed in a dark jacket and a yellow tie that matched the colors of his new employer's school nicely, met with the assembled media covering Wake Forest basketball on Friday morning in a different way than anyone who has accepted a high level coaching job.

He stood on a podium. Reporters, through an Internet service called WebEx, logged in from their offices and rooms and the like, and asked the kinds of questions that are often asked about coaches who handle failed programs.

MORE: NCAA NIL Rules Explained

However, because Forbes is taking over in the midst of a pandemic, he faces challenges that are unique to the circumstance. Most notable: The best returning player from the Demon Deacons, center 7-0 Olivier Sarr, announced that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal, joining Jahcobi Neath, Ismael Massoud and Ody Oguama, and Forbes no. wants them to go.

"Last night we talked to all the players, and today I had an incredible visit with Olivier, Ismael, all those children that we are talking about," Forbes said. "I think it's one of those things, you know, there is uncertainty right now and they don't know me." We have to build a relationship. I told them over and over, my number 1 recruiting responsibility, and the priority, is to get everyone back.

"None of those guys, not a player I spoke to last night, said they didn't want to go back to Wake. Everyone has the desire to return, it is just a matter of relationships. I understand that. And I told them: I understand if you want to see your options. But you're not going to look for a better option than Wake. Here's your triple double: one of the top 30 educations in the country, you have world-class facilities and you play in the best league in America. "

Wake Forest was 6-14 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with those players last season, under now-fired Danny Manning. They retreated rather meekly from the ACC Tournament on their opening day in an 81-72 loss to Pitt, which was also not power. In total, seven players from that group have entered the portal, leaving Wake with two scholarships currently on the list.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Forbes will generate excitement in Wake regardless of whether those players return or not. It could take a little longer to build a winner if you end up forced to start with an empty gym, figuratively speaking, with few or no returning players, as Mick Cronin did in Cincinnati in 2006 or Tom Crean in Indiana that same year. . Both eventually won multiple conference championships.

MORE: Clear up misconceptions about NIL rules for student athletes

Forbes won an average of 26 games per season in five years as a head coach in the state of East Tennessee, and his teams twice won the NCAA Tournament offers by winning the Southern Conference championship, including last season. His Buccaneers, like all teams that had qualified for or aspired to compete in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, were unable to compete when it was canceled on March 12.

Taking control of Wake with the COVID-19 crisis still plaguing the nation means the Forbes gym is literally empty, too. Players are not on campus. They still cannot meet him in person as a group or individually.

"It is a challenge, but it is a challenge that I am prepared for and I am going to work very hard to build relationships," Forbes said. "And I really want to get everyone back.

Those are our most important recruits. … These are good young men. They are rooted in our community. It is my job to build a relationship with them and keep them coming back. So that's what I'm going to do. They will have to say no to me. "