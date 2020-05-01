New research shows radical changes in household spending habits during the COVID-19 epidemic – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) –

The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic throughouthas demanded the need for shelter orders in place across the country. With most Americans staying home and many routine services closed as "nonessential," spending and spending habits have been drastically affected. These changes are causing dazzling economic changes, including a rise in unemployment, but other factors, such as how and where people spend their money, are indicators that are often overlooked but change rapidly. Using real-time transaction-level household data, new research fromprovides a comprehensive understanding of how households changed spending as news of the virus's spread and impacts in certain geographic areas became more serious and far-reaching than others, while observing varied patterns across the division politics.

In the study – How does household spending respond to an epidemic? Consumption during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic – RA. Farrokhnia, Executive Director in the Office of the Dean of "Advanced Projects and Applied Research in Fintech,quot; and Chazen Senior Scholar in Columbia Business School, Michaela Pagel, Roderick H. Cushman's associate professor of business at Columbia Business School, and their co-authors find that overall spending increased dramatically in late February and early March, as the public attempted to store necessary household items and anticipated the inability to sponsor retailers. This was followed by sharp declines, but overall, in restaurant, retail and air travel sales in mid and late March as the virus spread and more households were instructed to stay home.

"The scope of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industries and individual households is unprecedented," he said. Columbia Business School Professor RA. Farrokhnia. “For the first time, we have the data and the opportunity to observe spending patterns in real time and consumer transactions to assess how the public is responding to the pandemic with a relatively high degree of precision and punctuality. All of these are invaluable and help provide unbiased, data-backed information for academics and professionals, to inform public officials about the impact of their plans and to reduce the long gap that generally exists between implementing a policy and measuring Your results ".

"Understanding how households of all stripes, geographies, and party affiliations respond to a pandemic in their spending can be a critical tool for elected officials and policymakers to adequately mitigate economic harm to households and small businesses," said Columbia Business School Professor Michaela Pagel.

In collaboration with SaverLife.org, a national nonprofit fintech that helps people develop and maintain savings habits, in addition to using household financial data at the transaction level, researchers were able to make a quick, dynamic and timely diagnosis. how and when households adjusted their spending, and which household responded faster and stronger. Key findings include:

Expenditure by category: Household expenses increased by about 50 percent between February 26 and March 11 . Households also increased card expense as they borrowed it to store goods. Spending on groceries remained elevated through March 27th , with an increase of 7.5 percent in relation to the beginning of the year. Restaurant spending decreased by about a third.

Geographical influence: The speed and timing of these increases in spending varied significantly depending on your geographic location, as state and local governments reacted to the outbreaks with different levels of urgency and punctuality.

The study, How does household spending respond to an epidemic? Consumption during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, It is available online here.

