New music releases for May 2020

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a trade editor with an absurd love for music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams that you think you should hear, email them.

3 months free The | Amazon Music Unlimited

Well, thank God it's Friday. This week, like the rest of the world, I was gagged when Beyoncé and Meg Thee Stallion released their remix "Savage". So I thought, why not provide everyone with some new releases? Everyone loves a new bop, so I went ahead and put together a playlist full of only that. Sit back and enjoy new hits from Queen Bey, Emotional Drake, the chaotic Doja Cat, and others. Be sure to tune in Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version they're still doing 3 months of free listens!

one) Wild Remix"- Meg Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé