New music releases for May 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a trade editor with an absurd love for music, culture, and beauty.

Well, thank God it's Friday. This week, like the rest of the world, I was gagged when Beyoncé and Meg Thee Stallion released their remix "Savage". So I thought, why not provide everyone with some new releases? Everyone loves a new bop, so I went ahead and put together a playlist full of only that. Sit back and enjoy new hits from Queen Bey, Emotional Drake, the chaotic Doja Cat, and others.

one) Wild Remix"- Meg Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/x0phvwav8k4ez0frc11v .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/x0phvwav8k4ez0frc11v.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / x0phvwav8k4ez0frc11v.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / x0phvwav8k4ez0frc11v.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" x0phvwav8k4ez0frc11v "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: 1501 Cert Ent. LLC

2. "Say it, remix " – Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/lkutbprudogg6qukdwta .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/lkutbprudogg6qukdwta.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / lkutbprudogg6qukdwta.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / lkutbprudogg6qukdwta.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" lkutbprudogg6qukdwta "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

3) "If you're too shy (Let me know)" – The 1975

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chp -id = "sxufwixhcwlxoxo5n60r" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Dirty record / interscope records

4) "Believe it" – PARTYNEXTDOOR ft. Rihanna

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/sa8tukcpjiku21r8z3ww .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/sa8tukcpjiku21r8z3ww.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / sa8tukcpjiku21r8z3ww.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / sa8tukcpjiku21r8z3ww.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" sa8tukcpjiku21r8z3ww "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: OVO Sound / Warner Records Inc.

5) "Wrong places" – ITS.

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/xvmhoh74as9fgfknae4h .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/xvmhoh74as9fgfknae4h.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / xvmhoh74as9fgfknae4h.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / xvmhoh74as9fgfknae4h.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" xvmhoh74as9fgfknae4h "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: RCA Records

6) "Pain 1993" – Drake and Playboi Carti

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/vlcporgvxzfwq4bvxef6 .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/vlcporgvxzfwq4bvxef6.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / vlcporgvxzfwq4bvxef6.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / vlcporgvxzfwq4bvxef6.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" vlcporgvxzfwq4bvxef6 "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: OVO Sound / Warner Records Inc.

7) "I know alone" – HAIM

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/tbzwmdswljukygcuzbkr .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/tbzwmdswljukygcuzbkr.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / tbzwmdswljukygcuzbkr.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / tbzwmdswljukygcuzbkr.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" tbzwmdswljukygcuzbkr "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: HAIM Records / Columbia Records

8) "F&MU" – Kehlani

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/fws2uoxwv8oh2niyau4v .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/fws2uoxwv8oh2niyau4v.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / fws2uoxwv8oh2niyau4v.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / fws2uoxwv8oh2niyau4v.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" fws2uoxwv8oh2niyau4v "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: TSNMI / Atlantic Recording Corporation

9) "Baby Mama" – Brandy ft. Chance The Rapper

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/quhtntqlroyr7a2couql .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/quhtntqlroyr7a2couql.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / quhtntqlroyr7a2couql.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / quhtntqlroyr7a2couql.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" quhtntqlroyr7a2couql "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Brand Nu, Inc.

10) "1894" – Amber mark

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp -id = "lmciujaona1rwy9ptk2n" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Universal music

eleven) "Myocardial infarction" – Bronson ft. Odessa and lau.ra

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/afh641hnbbnbolravmvl .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/afh641hnbbnbolravmvl.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / afh641hnbbnbolravmvl.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / afh641hnbbnbolravmvl.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" afh641hnbbnbolravmvl "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Bronson LLC / Warner Music Australia

12) "Dreamland" – Glass animals

Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced .jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data" -id = "of3tebpdlv5kdzoiqced" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Wolf Tone Records / Universal Music

13) "Friends" – Mishaal ft. Powfu

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ilckdneppgikz6ahfzqx .png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ilckdneppgikz6ahfzqx.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker -media / image / upload / c_fit, f_auto, fl_progressive, q_80, w_470 / ilckdneppgikz6ahfzqx.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80, w_800 / ilckdneppgikz6ahfzqx.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ilckdneppgikz6ahfzqx "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: New Music Releases "data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: RCA Records

And here is the full playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

