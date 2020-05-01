New Movies, TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in May 2020

With no theatrical releases in April due to the coronavirus outbreak, spring has been the broadcast season. Netflix even agreed to cut transmission speeds in Europe by 25 percent after EU officials asked the company to help "preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet,quot; as hundreds of millions of people stayed home for the pandemic.

For now, it appears that May will likely have more of the same, and companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are responding in kind with many new releases.

Here's the full list of new movies and TV shows hitting all three platforms, as well as our must-have picks from each company.

(Note: Amazon is also streaming the SXSW 2020 Film Festival from now until May 6, with no login required.)

Hulu

Films

First choice: "The Graduate,quot;

If you don't have a copy of this 1967 Mike Nichols classic at home, now is the time to re-acquaint yourself with one of the best American movies of all time. Young Ben Braddock (Dustin Hoffman), who does not know what to do with himself after graduating from college, is seduced by the family friend, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft) before falling in love with his daughter (Katharine Ross) . Massachusetts Fun: Charles Webb, who wrote the 1963 novel on which the film is based, wrote the book shortly after graduating from Williams College in 1961.

May 1

"Aeon Flux,quot;

"Tango of murder,quot;

"The beginning of batman,quot;

"Billy the boy,quot;

"Brick mansions,quot;

"The spell,quot;

"Crooked hearts,quot;

"The dark knight,quot;

"Man of demolition,quot;

"Escape from Alcatraz,quot;

"Friday the 13th Part III,quot;

"Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter,quot;

"Glory,quot;

"Goodfellas,quot;

"The graduate,quot;

"The green Mile,quot;

"Harry Benson: shoot first,quot;

"House of D,quot;

"A less ordinary life,quot;

"Megamind,quot;

"Men with brooms,quot;

"Girl,quot;

"Monstrous house,quot;

"Mutant species,quot;

"Pathology,quot;

"The patriot,quot;

"Planet 51,quot;

"Race for your life, Charlie Brown,quot;

"Sands of Iwo Jima,quot;

Beverly Hills Slums

"Some kind of hero,quot;

"Food for the soul,quot;

"Of springs,quot;

"Strategic Air Command,quot;

"Tamara,quot;

"Tank girl,quot;

"Treasure Hounds,quot;

"Universal Soldier,quot;

"Stepping strong,quot;

"The complainant,quot;

May 5th

"The shelter,quot;

May 8

"Earth spaceship,quot;

15 th of May

"It is a disaster,quot;

may 19

"Like crazy,quot;

"Fireproof,quot;

May 22nd

"Painter and the thief,quot;

"Premature,quot;

"Rocketman,quot;

"Top End Wedding,quot;

25 of May

"The tracker,quot;

May 26

"I still believe,quot;

May 29

"Disappearance on Clifton Hill,quot;

TV Shows / Specials

Best TV Selection: "Vikings,quot;: Season 6A

If you're a regular reader of Globe TV writer Matthew Gilbert's work, you know how much of a champion he is for this History Channel series, which follows the exploits of famed Nordic warrior Ragnar Lothbrok, before focusing on his sons more recently. . years. The first half of the sixth season of the Scandinavian sword and shield drama arrives on Hulu on May 5, and a series of prequels is also in progress on Netflix.

May 1

"Bloom,quot;: season 2

May 5th

"Vikings,quot;: season 6A

May 8

"In the dark: delivered,quot;

"Solar Opposites,quot;

May 12

The happy days of Garry Marshall "

15 th of May

"Andy explores,quot;: Season 1

"Beat Bobby Flay,quot;: Seasons 8, 9

"Caribbean Life,quot;: Season 15

"Chopped,quot;: Seasons 37-39

"Community in Spanish,quot;: Series

"Drag Me,quot;: Season 1

"Epic Conversations,quot;: Season 1

"Fast N’ Loud ": season 15

"From the Test Kitchen,quot;: Season 1

"Gold Rush,quot;: Season 8

"The great,quot;

"The Great Food Truck Race,quot;: Seasons 8, 9

"Handcrafted,quot;: Season 1

"Iconic Characters,quot;: Season 2

"He's alive with Brad,quot;: season 2

"The Little Couple,quot;: Seasons 13, 14

"Molly Tries,quot;: Season 1

"Murder in the Heart,quot;: Season 2

"Open Door,quot;: season 2

"In the Market,quot;: Season 1

"Property Brothers,quot;: Seasons 12, 13

"Reverse Engineering,quot;: Season 1

"73 questions,quot;: season 2

"Off the street,quot;: Seasons 8, 9

"Worst Cooks in America,quot;: Season 14



may 19

"History of soaps,quot; (Special)

May 20th

"Definitive label,quot;

May 29

"Ramy,quot;: Season 2

Netflix

Films

Main choice: "The lovebirds,quot;

In this romantic comedy now directed directly at Netflix rather than theaters, young couple Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick,quot;) and Leilani (Issa Rae, "Insecure,quot;) face a watershed moment in their relationship when they suddenly become entangled in A Murder Mystery. The duo faces extreme obstacles in the effort to clear their name, and their relationship is put to the test. Originally slated to hit the streaming platform in April, "The Lovebirds,quot; now flies to the living rooms on May 22.

May 1

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,quot;

"All day and one night,quot;

"Return to the future,quot;

"Back to the future Part II,quot;

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,quot;

"Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story,quot;

"The curious Case of Benjamin Button,quot;

"Cave of Thieves,quot;

"For girls of color,quot;

"Fun with Dick and Jane,quot;

"Enters,quot;

"Come on! Come on! Cory Carson: The Chrissy,quot;

"The heartbreak boy,quot;

"Half of it,quot;

"I am divine,quot;

Jarhead

"Jarhead 2: Field of Fire,quot;

"Jarhead 3: The Siege,quot;

"Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa,quot;

"Material,quot;

"Madam. Serial killer,quot;

"The patriot,quot;

"Sinister,quot;

"Song of the sea,quot;

"Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival,quot;

"Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow,quot;

"Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the real engine,quot;

"Underworld,quot;

"Evolution of the underworld,quot;

"Underworld: the emergence of lycanthropes,quot;

"Urban cowboy,quot;

"What a girl wants,quot;

"Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,quot;

May 4

"Arctic dogs,quot;

May 6th

"Becoming,quot;

"Executioner,quot;

May 8

"18 regali,quot;

"House at the end of the street,quot;

"Sleepless,quot;

May 11

"Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics,quot;

May 13

"The wrong lady,quot;

15 th of May

"District 9,quot;

"I love you stupid,quot;

"Inhuman Resources,quot;

May 16

"Public Enemies,quot;

"United 93,quot;

may 17th

"Surfer Surfer,quot;

may 19

"Trumbo,quot;

May 20th

"Rebellion of the Godinez,quot;

May 22nd

"Follow me the scroll,quot;

"The lovebirds,quot;

may 23

"Spelling the dream,quot;

25 of May

"Ne Zha,quot;

“Northern Standard: Family Vacation”

"Uncut Gems,quot;

may 27th

"I'm not here anymore,quot;

"The Lawyer Lincoln,quot;

May 28

"Dorohedoro,quot;

"The hunch,quot;

may 31

“Free dance of high strings”

TV Shows / Specials

Main selection: "Space Force,quot;

"The Office,quot; creator Greg Daniels and the show's star Steve Carell, an Acton native, are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy ridiculing President Donald Trump's Space Force. Four-star decorated General Mark R. Naird (Carell) dreams of one day leading the Air Force, but is instead appointed chief of the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: the Space Force. Skeptical but loyal, Mark uproots his family and moves to Colorado, where he and his co-workers try to bring the United States back to the moon and give the United States "full command of space." Co-created by Carell and Daniels, "Space Force,quot; has a deep supporting cast that includes John Malkovich ("In the Line of Fire,quot;), Ben Schwartz ("Parks and Recreation,quot;), Lisa Kudrow ("Friends,quot; ), Jimmy O. Yang ("Silicon Valley,quot;), Noah Emmerich ("The Americans,quot;), Diana Silvers ("Ma,quot;) and Tawny Newsome ("Brockmire,quot;). It lands on Netflix on May 29.

May 1

"Almost happy,quot;

"Hollywood,quot;

"Towards the night,quot;

"Masha and the Bear,quot;: Season 4

"Medici: The Magnificent,quot;: Season 3

"Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun ": Season 1

Puppy Academy

"Calculation,quot;

May 5th

"Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill,quot;

May 6th

"Workin’ Moms ": Season 4

May 7

"Scissors Seven,quot;: Season 2

May 8

"Bon Bon Boy: Monkey with a Tool Belt,quot;: Season 1

"Dead to Me,quot;: Season 2

"The Eddy,quot;

"The Hollow,quot;: Season 2

"Restaurants on the edge,quot;: season 2

"Rust Valley Restorers,quot;: Season 2

"Valeria,quot;: Season 1

May 9

"Enchanted,quot;: Season 2

"Grey's Anatomy,quot;: season 16

May 11

"Bordertown,quot;: Season 3

"Trial by Media,quot;: Season 1

May 12

"True: Fabulous Tales,quot;

"Unbreakable Kimbreak Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,quot;

may 14

"Riverdale,quot;: Season 4

15 th of May

"Avatar, the last airbender,quot;: Seasons 1-3

"Chichipatos,quot;: Season 1

"Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror,quot;: Season 1

"Magic for Humans,quot;: Season 3

"She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,quot;: Season 5

"White Lines,quot;: Season 1

May 18

"The Big Flower Fight,quot;: Season 1

may 19

"Patton Oswalt: I love everything,quot;

"Sweet Magnolias,quot;: Season 1



May 20th

"Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall,quot;

"The Flash,quot;: Season 6

May 22nd

"Control Z,quot;: Season 1

"Story 101,quot;: Season 1

"Selling Sunset,quot;: Season 2

"Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series,quot;: Season 2

may 23

"Dynasty,quot;: Season 3

May 26

"Hannah Gadsby: Douglas,quot;

May 29

"Somebody Feed Phil,quot;: Season 3

"Space Force,quot;: Season 1

Amazon

Films

Best option: "Escape from Alcatraz,quot;

Clint Eastwood is as good as ever in this 1979 prison thriller, his fifth film with director Don Siegel ("Coogan's Bluff," Dirty Harry "). Based on the 1963 nonfiction book of the same name, Eastwood plays Frank Morris, a smart prisoner who intends to escape from the safest prison in the country.

April 1st

"10 fingers of steel,quot;

"A corpse Christmas,quot;

"Tango of murder,quot;

"The best of Shaolin Kung Fu,quot;

"Crooked hearts,quot;

"Daughters of Darkness,quot;

"Escape from Alcatraz,quot;

“Eurocrime! The movies of Italian police and gangsters who ruled the 70s "

"Young boxer without fear,quot;

"Five fingers of steel,quot;

"Friday the 13th Part III,quot;

"Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter,quot;

"Glory,quot;

"Green Dragon Inn,quot;

"House of D,quot;

"I hate Tom Petty,quot;

"Independent Film Artists: The Truth Of The DMV,quot;

"Hell,quot;

Lakeboat

"Murders on night trains,quot;

"Seven deaths in the cat's eye,quot;

"Pathology,quot;

"Race for your life, Charlie Brown,quot;

"Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge,quot;

"Some kind of hero,quot;

"Of springs,quot;

"The bride spattered with blood,quot;

"The final Countdown,quot;

"The complainant,quot;

"Torso,quot;

"Stepping strong,quot;

"Who saw her die?"

May 7

"Hustle,quot;

May 8

"The Goldfinch,quot;

"Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan,quot;

May 10

"Jack and Jill,quot;

15 th of May

"Seberg,quot;

may 19

"Like crazy,quot;

"Fireproof,quot;

May 22nd

"Rocketman,quot;

may 23

"Come with Daddy,quot;

25 of May

"The tracker,quot;

May 29

"The vast of the night,quot;

TV Series / Specials

Main selection: "Alias,quot;

If you're looking for a fun show to catch up on after the fact, J.J. Abrams' spy drama "Alias,quot; lands on May 11 on Prime Video. Centered around Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), a double agent for the CIA and the SD-6 crime syndicate, "Alias,quot; was a launch pad for Garner ("13 in 30,quot;), Abrams ("Star Trek,quot;, "Star Wars,quot;: The Force Awakens "), and even a young Bradley Cooper (" A Star is Born "). It still stands 14 years after its series finale on ABC.

May 1

"Upload,quot;: Season 1

"A House Divided,quot;: Season 1

"African Hunters,quot;: Season 1

"Bonanza,quot;: Season 1

"Born to Explore,quot;: Season 1

"Boss,quot;: Season 1

"Engine Masters,quot;: Season 1

"Good Karma Hospital,quot;: Season 1

"In The Cut,quot;: Season 1

"Inspector Lewis,quot;: Season 1

"Pinkalicious,quot;: Season 1

"Rosehaven,quot;: Season 1

"Seaside Hotel,quot;: Season 1

"The Lucy Show,quot;: Season 1

May 3

"The Durrells,quot;: Season 4

May 8

"Jimmy O. Yang: Good deal,quot;

May 11

"Alias,quot;: Seasons 1-5

15 th of May

"The Last Narc,quot;: Season 1

may 17th

"Poldark,quot;: Season 5

May 22nd

"Homecoming,quot;: season 2