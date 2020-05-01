New Lionsgate Release Dates – Up News Info

UPDATED: Lionsgate has just changed a series of movies originally slated for this year before the coronavirus to next year and beyond.

John Wick 4 will no longer open on May 21, 2021, where Warner Bros. dropped Keanu Reeves. " Matrix 4, rather on May 27, 2022, which is Memorial Day weekend.

Take over John Wick 4Next year's old place is Chris Rock-Samuel L. Jackson Mountain range restart Spiral. Lionsgate had not dated the horror photo that only the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting, and the photo's previous release date was May 15.

The Ryan Reynolds-Jackson sequel The bodyguard of the hitman's wife Jumps one year to August 20, 2021 from August 28 of this year. The first installment of that movie in 2017 was a hit in late summer for Lionsgate raising $ 180.7M WW. On its new date, the continuation of the encounter is the animated launch of Paramount Paw patrol.

The Kristen Wiig-Anna Mumolo Comic Team Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar Jump from July 31 of this year to July 16, 2021, where you will find the adaptation of Sony video games Unexplored and the sequel to Warner Bros. Space Jam 2.

There's more: Kingdom Story Company / Erwin Brothers ’ American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story It is also increasing from December 18 of this year to December 10 of 2021, so far the only broad entry on that date. Action movie directed by Martin Campbell to be added next year The active starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Jackson April 23 in front of an untitled movie from 20th Century Studios.

What's left in 2020? Hilary Swank's thriller directed by Deon Taylor Fatale It will no longer take place on June 19, but on October 30. Great date, as there is currently nothing scheduled for the Halloween weekend.

Additionally, Lionsgate is adding the science fiction feature directed by Neil Burger. Travellers starring Tye Sheridan and Lily Rose-Depp until November 25, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, where she will meet MGM No time to die and Sony / Tri-Star The happiest season.

Staying firm in 2021 are The devil & # 39;s Light on January 8, Walking through the chaos on January 22 and The unbearable weight of massive talent March 19th. Photos to run and the Jesus revolution remain undated.

Commenting on the announcement, Damon Wolf, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Distribution, said: “As audiences around the world return to theaters, most will come back feeling that specialty that only the traditional theatrical experience can offer. Lionsgate is excited to present a wide variety of movies with many more to come. From big-brand IP to unique stories of new voices, terrifying reinvention, and truly hysterical comedy, we teamed up with our partners on display to welcome moviegoers to their favorite theaters with something special for everyone. "