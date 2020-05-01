New leak suggests iPhone 12 price could start as low as $ 649 – BGR

Leaker, who revealed the iPhone SE release date in advance, says the same source has told him how much the iPhone 12 models will cost.

The cheapest iPhone 12 is supposed to cost $ 649, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will cost $ 1,099.

This would be the first iPhone OLED to sell for less than $ 1,000.

One of the smartest moves Apple has made in recent years was pricing the iPhone 11 at $ 699. Although the iPhone 11 Pro may have technically been the flagship of the 2019 iPhone list, priced at one numbered entry of the ubiquitous product line below $ 1,000 paid, and as a result, the iPhone 11 was one of the best-selling mobile devices of 2019 despite being on the market for less than four months. So why mess with success?

According to Jon Prosser, who leaked the release date for the second-generation iPhone SE earlier this month, Apple will again start pricing its iPhone line well below $ 1,000 this year. In a tweet on Thursday, the Front Page Tech The host claimed that the cheapest iPhone 12 will cost $ 649 when it launches this fall. Not only would it be $ 50 cheaper than the iPhone 11, but it would also be the first iPhone OLED to sell for less than $ 999.

Prosser's source informs him that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be priced at $ 649, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will be priced at $ 749, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro will retail for $ 999, and the iPhone 12 Pro. 6.7-inch Maxs cost $ 1,099. He says he received this information from the same source that informed him of the iPhone SE 2020 release date, which doesn't necessarily mean this leak is correct, but it does give him a little more credibility.

$ 1,099

As long as these prices are correct, the entry-level iPhone 12 would be cheaper than the cheaper iPhone 11, but it's worth noting that the 6.1-inch OLED model, the one that supposedly costs $ 749, will be the device that will take the instead of the iPhone 11. So while there will be an even more affordable option on store shelves this fall, it won't be directly tracking the iPhone 11, which had a 6.1-inch LCD screen.

This isn't the first time we've heard about Apple's pricing strategy for the iPhone 12 line. Last week, UBI Research analyst and industry member Chung-Hoon Lee predicted that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 would have a cost between $ 600 and $ 700 due to the fact that Chinese display manufacturer BOE could offer better price for OLED display. Each iPhone 12 model is expected to have 5G support and an OLED display.

If Apple ends up launching four iPhone models this fall at the prices listed above, it would have brought five new smartphones to the market in 2020 ranging from $ 399 (iPhone SE) to $ 1,099 (iPhone 12 Pro Max). If Apple's plan is to make phones for the widest possible range of consumers, this will be as close as the company has ever been to achieving that goal. Apple just has to hope that the ongoing pandemic doesn't ruin everything.