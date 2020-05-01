Neon’s Super LTD collects the SXSW documentary "Can't Kill David Arquette" – Up News Info

Super LTD, Neon's boutique and incubator division, has secured North America's distribution right to You can't kill David Arquette, the SXSW-selected documentary detailing Arquette's journey through life and struggle.

David Darg and Price James directed the document, which was filmed over a three-year period. After his infamous championship as part of a marketing stunt for the film. Ready to fightArquette is widely known as the most hated man in wrestling worldwide. Almost 20 years after he "won" the opening title, through ups and downs in his career, with his family, and with his struggles with addiction, Arquette seeks redemption by returning to the ring for real this time.

It features footage from his journey along with interviews with sisters Patricia and Rosanna Arquette, Courteney Cox and professional wrestler Ric Flair.

“I set out to make this movie to defend myself, rewrite the end of my story, and find a place where I could be proud of my time in the ring. We couldn't wish for a better company to share this love letter to the world of wrestling, said Arquette, who also served as an executive producer.

Christina McLarty Arquette, Bryn Mooser, David Darg, Ross Levine, and Stacey Souther produced the film XTR and One Last Run. Executive producers include Franklin and Gabby McLarty, Justin Lacob, and Kathryn Everett.

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Super LTD with Eric Sloss of Cinetic, on behalf of the filmmakers.