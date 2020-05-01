NeNe Leakes is filled with excitement in her latest video, announcing her dance challenge

NeNe Leakes shared a video on her social media account reminding her fans that they can submit their videos for the Hunni Challenge. She recently released a new tune, and people keep sending her amazing videos featuring dancing in her new song.

Check out NeNe's announcement in the video below.

Challenge Dance Challenge ALERT SWIPE: NEW DANCE CHALLENGE! 25-second dance (3 winners for $ 500) and a 55-second dance (1st place $ 1500) (2nd place $ 1000) (3rd place $ 500) Download "Come Get This Hunni,quot; LINK IN MY BIO. REMEMBER loud music and good lighting! #getthishunni #hunnichallenge #issabop LET'S GO GOOOOOOOOOO ", NeNe captioned his post.

Some haters said that NeNe is using that shade for nothing because there is obviously no sun in the house.

A fan defended her and said: quién Who cares about their shadows. Once people look at the positive things they are doing, focus on that, please, "and another follower posted this:" I live you Nene and this song is. "Not like Tardy for the party at all. Everyone gets it on your song. love love love. "

Another follower said: ‘Girl, you are not going to remember all those damn videos. When are you going to choose a winner? Damn, it seems like this contest has lasted forever. "

A commenter posted this: ‘Hey Nene I love you girl !!!!! I'm looking for a bad purple / black human hair wig. I would do the challenge but I can't dance. "Lol," and someone else said, "What you're doing is a beautiful thing, I love looking at the dancers you post on Instagram."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

A fan said this about the haters: ‘Some of these people hate just because you made a song, calling yourself old, telling you that you feel somewhere. I just don't understand why people are so negative these days. "

Apart from this, not too long ago, NeNe shared a video on his social media account in which he is offering valuable advice to his fans and followers.

Ad

We are living in quite uncertain times, and many people are scared by what tomorrow may bring.



Post views:

0 0