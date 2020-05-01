NeNe abruptly escapes after shouting match in the meeting's teaser

Bravo TV

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"He released a teaser for his next season 12 virtual reunion that will begin on Sunday, May 10. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the cast members are filming from their own home for the reunion. However, that does not necessarily mean that the meeting will be without drama.

The video sees Kenya moore and Marlo Hampton arguing while Kenya questions Marlo while other ladies are shocked. "When have you had a man on this show other than the one you and NeNe were fucking at the same time?" Kenya asks Marlo.

Porsha Williams, meanwhile, have a tense moment with Eva Marcille as the first accuses the second of shading their little daughter, PJ. "First of all, I will never forgive you for talking about my son," Porsha yells as she leans towards the camera. "Do you see me? Do you hear what I say?"

"I never talked about your son," responds Eva, Porsha responds, "Yes, the shit you did." Kandi Burruss] also goes out NeNe leaksSaying, I'm embedded in your damn brain, damn it. And you're going to keep getting to know me. "

NeNe has none of that. She gets up and yells, "Bye!" before abruptly closing her video. That confuses the other housewives as Cynthia Bailey He claims that he can no longer see NeNe.

Meanwhile host Andy Cohen quietly drink your cup of coffee as you watch the drama unfold.

NeNe previously addressed the matter in a new YouTube video in which she calmly confirmed: "Yes, I left. Yes, I left." Insisting that she "did not regret anything," NeNe went on to say, "I would do it over and over again. Many things I do, I don't always regret it because everything is a lesson to me." Also, I am the type of person who acts on how I feel and I am faithful to who I am. I always want to be very faithful to who I am. I've never been thirsty. "

NeNe reportedly decided to leave filming after her former friend Yovanna Momplaisir He poured tea against her over the infamous "SnakeGate" in which Yovanna was said to have an audio recording of Cynthia Bailey, allegedly speaking ill of her co-star NeNe during an interview. However, during the recording, which took place on April 23, Yovanna confessed that she never had the file.

Also, Yovanna said it was all a ploy NeNe did to create a story. She allegedly mentioned that she decided to follow her friend's plan because she thought it would help her become a full-time member rather than a friend.