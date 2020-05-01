NBC Hires Sharon Vuong, Former CBS Chief Without Script – Up News Info

Former CBS chief alternate Sharon Vuong has joined NBC.

Vuong, who left CBS, where he was SVP, alternative programming, earlier this month becomes SVP, alternative programming and development on rival NBC.

She will report to NBC EVP, alternative programming and development Jenny Groom and will focus on leading the new development and strategy across the entire NBC alternative programming roster.

Vuong spent three years as a CBS unscripted service manager and nine years online overall.

On CBS, he oversaw series like the network's long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Incredible Race and Undercover Boss as much as Love island, the restart of EE. USA of the UK hit format.

Vuong joined CBS in 2011 as Director of Alternative Programming, working as the current executive at Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss. She was promoted to Vice President of Alternative Programming in 2012 and served as Vice President of Alternative Series Development from 2013-17. She helped develop The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, Candy Crush and Ambulance. Vuong was promoted to head of the department in April 2017. In addition to Love islandOther alternative CBS series he oversaw in the past three years include The best in the world, Million Dollar Mile and TKO, All of which ran for a season.

Before joining CBS, Vuong spent 10 years in unscripted programming in various production capacities, working on shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Single, Hell's Kitchen and Dancing with the stars.