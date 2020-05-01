NASCAR to resume with racing streak – Up News Info Detroit

NASCAR plans to restart its engines with a series of races on two historic tracks.

NASCAR said Thursday it is slated to return on May 17 with an elite Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina, the first of seven events in an 11-day period in the top three series.

There will be no practice, no qualification, and drivers will jump into their cars for the first time since March 8 and try to board "The Track Too Tough To Tame."

"The events will look different than they have in the past," said John Bobo, vice president of racing operations for NASCAR.

NASCAR has established guidelines for holding events safely using CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment. The entire venue will be used to maintain distance at garage stalls and where carriers are parked, while drivers will be required to isolate themselves in their motorhomes as they prepare to compete.

"Our priority right now is to try to return to racing safely," said Steve O'Donnell, director of career development.

NASCAR follows the UFC as the first major sports organizations to return to work since the coronavirus pandemic shut down American sports in mid-March. The Professional Bull Racing Series resumed competition last weekend and there have been a few horse races.

NASCAR's revised schedule only runs through May and has a couple of Cup races on Wednesdays, fulfilling fans' plea for midweek events. The first of those races will be at Darlington, three days after the return race on the 70-year-old egg-shaped oval.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar will take place on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside of NASCAR-based Charlotte, will host a race on Wednesday three days later.

There will also be lower level Xfinity and Truck Series races on both tracks. The North Carolina governor has said that Charlotte races can be held as long as health conditions in the area do not deteriorate.

"This has been a proactive effort to get our motorsport industry up and running and boost morale for sports fans around the world," said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. He said, "Sports fans around the world need this, a return to the sense of normalcy with live sports on television, and NASCAR is in a unique position to offer it from a competitive point of view." .

NASCAR suspended its season on March 13 with just four of its 36 scheduled races completed. The stock car series, which relies heavily on television money and sponsor payments, has promised to complete its full schedule. The revised schedule, for now, remains on the tracks within the driving distance of Charlotte-based racing teams and states that have begun reopening.

O & # 39; Donnell said NASCAR wanted to complete seven events within walking distance of North Carolina before resuming competition in states that require air travel and hotels.

NASCAR has completed a completely revised schedule, but did not reveal it on Thursday, as it is highly dependent on the pandemic and guidelines in different states.

Darlington will now have three coveted Cup races for the first time in track history. He is also slated to open the playoffs with the Southern 500 on September 6. Because the track now has two additional dates, NASCAR will lose two Cup races from its other properties. The same goes for Speedway Motorsports, which has won an additional race so far and will have to lose one at another facility.

"For the two tracks where we need to move an event, we want to do it the right way," said O & # 39; Donnell. "We just want to take a little time here before we can announce that."

Almost all of the teams started returning to their stores this week with a reduced initial workforce or in divided shifts. Now that NASCAR has told the teams where it will compete this month, they can start preparing suitable cars for the two tracks.

Although Florida and Texas invited NASCAR to compete in those states without spectators, the sanctioning body is delaying announcing races in those states due to the required travel.

