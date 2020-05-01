NASA begs viewers to launch astronauts: Please stay home!

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – NASA and SpaceX urged everyone to stay home on Friday for the first astronaut launch at home in nearly a decade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior officials warned the public against traveling to Florida for the May 27 launch of two NASA astronauts aboard a SpaceX rocket to the International Space Station.

It will be the first astronaut launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in nine years, since the space shuttle's last flight in 2011. It will also be the first attempt by a private company to fly astronauts into orbit.

For the launch of the space shuttle, hundreds of thousands of people would descend on the Kennedy Space Center and nearby beaches, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said.

"The challenge we are facing right now is that we want to keep everyone safe," he said. "And so we are asking people not to travel to the Kennedy Space Center, and I will tell them that saddens me. Even to say it. Wow, I wish we could turn this into something really spectacular."

Bridenstine urged the public to watch the launch online or on television from their home.

"We don't want an outbreak,quot; of COVID-19, he told reporters.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell agreed that it is a shame that more people cannot enjoy the launch from Florida. But she encouraged people to "be there for the journey with us."

"We will be together in spirit more than in physical space," he said.

NASA and SpaceX are already limiting the number of employees near astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken. Anyone approaching should wear masks and gloves, and their temperature is checked. Astronauts also stay away from all training events except the most important ones.

Hurley said the two are disappointed that their families and friends have to miss their launch in person, but noted, "Obviously, it's the right thing to do."

The couple will be quarantined 1 1/2 weeks before liftoff, first at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and then at Kennedy.

In both NASA's Flight Control Room and SpaceX, staff will be separated by at least 6 feet (2 meters) on launch day and throughout the mission, and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves available.

NASA has been trusting private companies to deliver cargo and ferry astronauts to the space station since the space shuttle program ended. Russian Soyuz capsules, meanwhile, have been the only means of transporting the crew to the laboratory in orbit.

Boeing is also working to launch astronauts under NASA's commercial crew program; Their first crew flight is still months, if not a year, away.

