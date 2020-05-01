MPTF Reports No New Cases of Coronavirus in 19 Days at Showbiz Retirement Home – Up News Info

The Motion Picture & Television Fund reports that it has been 19 days since residents tested positive for coronavirus at their specialized nursing home in Woodland Hills.

In a message to supporters today, the MPTF said that "it was the result of a very close surveillance, he found tears of joy and sadness." The facility, which houses about 250 retirees from the entertainment industry, has suffered the loss of six of its residents from the virus since April 7, but none in the past week. The MPTF reported the first case of coronavirus there on March 31.

"Thanks to two forms of COVID-19 testing on campus: a Point of Care station that provides results in one to two hours and kits shipped to obtain results from trusted laboratories, including our medical partner, UCLA Health, we are now operating with a real-time real-time resident and caregiver, "said the MPTF." With several hundred tests completed in a few weeks, the tests will continue and will likely become part of some new normal. As we remain cautious and recognize the danger that has not yet passed, in our hearts and minds we cling to the hope that we have turned the corner. "

In another good sign, three residents have recovered after testing positive and have returned to their rooms on campus.

Thanking the many people and organizations that "have come together and raised funds for the MPTF in this time of need," the MPTF said, "We couldn't do it without everyone's help." Their website says, "Thank you to Netflix, which is donating an additional $ 100,000 to its industry hardship fund that benefits the MPTF, and to Ryan Murphy, who personally matches this gift. We are very grateful to the John and Marilyn Wells Family Foundation , who is generously making donations of up to $ 250,000. ”

The infection curve also appears to be declining at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, NJ, which has not seen any new cases of coronavirus among its residents in the past 10 days.

